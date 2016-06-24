Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:29, 01 September 2018 Saturday
Middle East
Update: 15:39, 01 September 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Egypt intelligence delegation to arrive in Ramallah
Egypt intelligence delegation to arrive in Ramallah

Intelligence delegation will hold talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

World Bulletin / News Desk

A high-level delegation from the Egyptian intelligence service is set to arrive in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Saturday for talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and senior officials.

“The visit comes as a result of talks between Abbas and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi,” Osama al-Qawasmi, a spokesman for Palestinian group Fatah, told Anadolu Agency.

He said inter-Palestinian reconciliation and a host of other issues will be on the agenda of the Egyptian delegation’s talks in Ramallah.

Asked if the talks may dwell on a possible cease-fire deal between Gaza-based Hamas group and Israel, al-Qawasmi said “all issues could be discussed with our Egyptian brothers”.

Saturday’s visit comes amid ongoing efforts by Cairo to both reach a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza-based resistance groups and achieve reconciliation between rival Palestinian political factions.

In recent weeks, Hamas has been mulling proposals -- tabled by Egypt and the UN -- for inter-Palestinian reconciliation, a Hamas-Israel truce, and humanitarian projects in the blockaded Gaza Strip.

Earlier Hamas-Fatah reconciliation agreements have failed to bear fruit due to ongoing differences between the two factions.



Related Egypt Abbas
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Palestinians decry US decision to end aid for agency
Palestinians decry US decision to end aid for agency

US said it is ending all funding for UN's Palestine refugee agency, UNRWA
US McCain honored in final Capitol visit
US: McCain honored in final Capitol visit

'This is one of the bravest souls our nation has ever produced,' House Speaker Paul Ryan says
Trump rips leak of off the record NAFTA comments
Trump rips leak of off the record NAFTA comments

'At least Canada knows where I stand!' president says
US cuts all funding for UN's Palestine refugee agency
US cuts all funding for UN's Palestine refugee agency

State Department spokeswoman says Washington 'will no longer commit further funding' to UNRWA
US Canada to resume trade talks next week amid impasse
US, Canada to resume trade talks next week amid impasse

'We are confident that a win-win-win deal is possible,' says Canada’s foreign minister
Colombia leads region in number of disappeared
Colombia leads region in number of disappeared

Armed conflict left 80,514 people missing between 1958 and 2018, says National Center for Historical Memory
Court blocks construction of Canada pipeline to Pacific
Court blocks construction of Canada pipeline to Pacific

A Canadian court on Thursday quashed the government's approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline to the Pacific, siding with indigenous people worried about increased tanker traffic harming whales along the coast.
1000 Iraqis Syrians killed by US-led coalition
1000 Iraqis, Syrians killed by US-led coalition

Coalition was drawn up in 2014 with ostensible aim of fighting ISIL terrorist group
Trump says top lawyer departure sign of White House
Trump says top lawyer departure sign of White House

The announced departure of White House counsel Don McGahn, who has emerged as a key witness in the Russia probe shadowing his presidency, was the latest in a long string of firings and resignations to buffet Trump's administration.
Venezuela claims 'thousands' of migrants want to come home
Venezuela claims 'thousands' of migrants want to come home

A day after Maduro told the hundreds of thousands of his compatriots who have already fled the region's worst economic crisis in recent memory "to return from economic slavery: stop cleaning toilets abroad and come back to live in your homeland," Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez claimed many are trying to do exactly that.
UNRWA warns of increased instability if US cuts funds
UNRWA warns of increased instability if US cuts funds

Halt to US' $350M likely to cause 'dramatic, unpredictable, profound and widespread' consequences, UNRWA spokesman says
Israeli army arrests 16 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israeli army arrests 16 Palestinians in West Bank raids

An estimated 6,500 Palestinians, including six lawmakers, are currently languishing in Israeli jails  
Canadian province sues opioid drug makers
Canadian province sues opioid drug makers

Overdoses killed about 4,000 Canadians in 2017
Canadians under pressure to sign new free trade pact
Canadians under pressure to sign new free trade pact

Trudeau says no deal unless it’s a good one for Canada
Trump Wargames with South Korea could resume instantly
Trump: Wargames with South Korea could resume instantly

US president says if joint military exercises are restarted, 'they will be far bigger than ever before'
Palestine's Abbas meets Bosnian leader in Ramallah
Palestine's Abbas meets Bosnian leader in Ramallah

Two men reiterate calls for international conference with view to achieving ‘two-state solution’

News

Palestine's Abbas meets Bosnian leader in Ramallah
Palestine's Abbas meets Bosnian leader in Ramallah

Palestinian president vows to appeal Israel’s law at UN
Palestinian president vows to appeal Israel s law at UN

Palestine's Abbas in Amman for talks with King Abdullah
Palestine's Abbas in Amman for talks with King Abdullah

Abbas leaves W. Bank hospital after 9 days
Abbas leaves W Bank hospital after 9 days

Abbas to remain in Ramallah hospital
Abbas to remain in Ramallah hospital

Palestine’s Abbas to leave hospital soon: PLO official
Palestine s Abbas to leave hospital soon PLO official

Egypt appoints first-ever Christian female governor
Egypt appoints first-ever Christian female governor

Italian energy giant finds gas field in Egyptian desert
Italian energy giant finds gas field in Egyptian desert

Sudan, Egypt FMs discuss Red Sea security
Sudan Egypt FMs discuss Red Sea security

Egypt to channel $15.4 bln for Sinai development
Egypt to channel 15 4 bln for Sinai development

Egypt urges Ethiopia to reach agreement on Nile dam
Egypt urges Ethiopia to reach agreement on Nile dam

Egypt: 5 militants killed in shootout
Egypt 5 militants killed in shootout






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 