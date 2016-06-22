Palestinians decry US decision to end aid for agency

World Bulletin / News Desk
A U.S. decision to cut all the funding for the UN’s Palestine refugee agency, UNRWA, has invited a storm of condemnations inside the Palestinian territories.
“The U.S. has no right to support and bless theft of Palestinian land and illegitimate Israeli colonialism on Palestinian land,” Saeb Erekat, the Secretary-General of the umbrella Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), said in a statement on Saturday.
“It has no right to support and bless the theft of Jerusalem and its annexation to Israel,” he said.
Erekat said the U.S. decisions to end funding for UNRWA “embody annihilation of international law and security and stability in the region”.
“They are gifts for radical forces and terrorism in the region,” he said, going on to call on the international community to reject the U.S. move and provide all possible aid to UNRWA in respect of the UN resolution establishing the agency until the issue of refugees resolved.
Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki, for his part, ruled out that the U.S. move would lead to dismantle UNRWA or marginalize the issue of Palestinian refugees.
“On the contrary, this decision will lead to strong responses from several states that will not accept the U.S. policy of thuggery against refugees,” al-Maliki said in a statement.
“Many countries will step up to protect the agency from [U.S. President Donald] Trump and his administration’s attack,” he added.
On Friday, U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Washington "will no longer commit further funding" for UNRWA.
"The fundamental business model and fiscal practices that have marked UNRWA for years – tied to UNRWA’s endlessly and exponentially expanding community of entitled beneficiaries – is simply unsustainable and has been in crisis mode for many years," Nauert said.
The U.S. was by far UNRWA's largest funder, giving $350 million annually, or about one-quarter of the agency's budget.
Established in 1949, UNRWA provides critical aid to Palestinian refugees in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria.
US said it is ending all funding for UN's Palestine refugee agency, UNRWA
'This is one of the bravest souls our nation has ever produced,' House Speaker Paul Ryan says
'At least Canada knows where I stand!' president says
State Department spokeswoman says Washington 'will no longer commit further funding' to UNRWA
'We are confident that a win-win-win deal is possible,' says Canada’s foreign minister
Armed conflict left 80,514 people missing between 1958 and 2018, says National Center for Historical Memory
A Canadian court on Thursday quashed the government's approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline to the Pacific, siding with indigenous people worried about increased tanker traffic harming whales along the coast.
Coalition was drawn up in 2014 with ostensible aim of fighting ISIL terrorist group
The announced departure of White House counsel Don McGahn, who has emerged as a key witness in the Russia probe shadowing his presidency, was the latest in a long string of firings and resignations to buffet Trump's administration.
A day after Maduro told the hundreds of thousands of his compatriots who have already fled the region's worst economic crisis in recent memory "to return from economic slavery: stop cleaning toilets abroad and come back to live in your homeland," Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez claimed many are trying to do exactly that.
Halt to US' $350M likely to cause 'dramatic, unpredictable, profound and widespread' consequences, UNRWA spokesman says
An estimated 6,500 Palestinians, including six lawmakers, are currently languishing in Israeli jails
Trudeau says no deal unless it’s a good one for Canada
US president says if joint military exercises are restarted, 'they will be far bigger than ever before'
Two men reiterate calls for international conference with view to achieving ‘two-state solution’