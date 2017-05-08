2 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in southeastern Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least two PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in Turkish military airstrikes in the southeastern Hakkari province, the local governor's office said on Saturday.
Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.
According to the statement by Hakkari Governor's Office, the terrorists were spotted by a drone in the Mt. Ikiyaka region in Yuksekova district.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people.
Trade deficit of $2.48 billion last month was lowest monthly figure in last 9 years, says minister
Turkish airstrikes hit Yuksekova region of Hakkari province, says local governor
Mevlut Cavusoglu discusses developments in Syria with Syrian Negotiations Commission head Nasr al-Hariri
BIST 100 index goes down 0.60 pct, falling over 500 points from previous close
In next 3 months, some 36 percent payments to go to external creditors, Ministry of Treasury and Finance says
Head of Turkish political party says Turkey has united against Washington's recent attacks
Operations conducted in eastern, southeastern Turkish provinces and regions in northern Iraq on Aug. 17-31
Turkey has been main route for migrants trying to cross to Europe
Former and on-duty soldiers allegedly communicated with FETO members; 8 arrested so far
Turkish army airstrikes target Cukurca region of Hakkari province, says General Staff
Turkish businessman Murat Ulker stood at the top list according to data released by Forbes.
Airstrikes target PKK terrorists planning attack on base area, border post in northern Iraq's Zap region
Turkish president attends ceremony at Anitkabir, mausoleum of Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk
Turkey is taking necessary measures to fix structural problems, says Turkish president
Turkey’s Hulusi Akar, Russian Sergei Shoygu discuss Syria, bilateral cooperation over phone