Update: 16:30, 01 September 2018 Saturday

2 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in southeastern Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least two PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in Turkish military airstrikes in the southeastern Hakkari province, the local governor's office said on Saturday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

According to the statement by Hakkari Governor's Office, the terrorists were spotted by a drone in the Mt. Ikiyaka region in Yuksekova district.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people.