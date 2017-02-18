'This is one of the bravest souls our nation has ever produced,' House Speaker Paul Ryan says

Around 1.4 million Mauritanians are eligible to cast ballot in Saturday’s polls

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey 'resolute' in further enhancing ties with Kyrgyzstan

09:31, 02 September 2018 Sunday

Press agenda on September 02





Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk KYRGYZSTAN BISHKEK – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to be awarded an honorary doctorate at a ceremony at Manas University. BISHKEK - Erdogan also to receive Kyrgyz Parliamentary Speaker Dastanbek Cumabekov and Prime Minister Mukhammedkaliy Abylgaziyev at the State Guesthouse.

SYRIA ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Following Syrian civil war. YEMEN SANAA - Following developments in Yemen's civil war.

Related PRESS REVIEW

Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.