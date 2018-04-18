'Manipulations aim at casting doubt on Turkish economy'

World Bulletin / News Desk
Currency manipulations aim to cast doubt on Turkey's strong and solid economy, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday.
Speaking at Turkey-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek, Erdogan said: “They try to cast doubt on Turkey’s strong and solid economy via currency manipulations,” without elaborating.
Defying the attacks targeting Turkish economy, Erdogan said Turkey is resolved to establish independence in economy, mainly in the defense industry.
The president pointed out that dependence on dollar in international trade had become a bigger problem.
“We need to gradually end the monopoly of the dollar once and for all by using local and national currency among us," Erdogan said.
Political tensions between Ankara and Washington had sparked worries in markets in August after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to use economic pressure over an American pastor who faces terrorism-related charges in Turkey.
The Turkish lira has been losing its value against the U.S. dollar past several weeks after the U.S. president doubled tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum.
Located in southwestern Mugla province, ancient city prepares for UNESCO tentative list of World Heritage
Turkish president issues statement ahead of new judicial year
Recep Tayyip Erdogan opens mosque in Kyrgyz capital Bishkek
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey 'resolute' in further enhancing ties with Kyrgyzstan
Actions that may harm civilians and disrupt UN-led political process should be avoided, says Foreign Ministry
Turkey is resolved to establish independent economy, says president
Trade deficit of $2.48 billion last month was lowest monthly figure in last 9 years, says minister
Turkish airstrikes hit Yuksekova region of Hakkari province, says local governor
Mevlut Cavusoglu discusses developments in Syria with Syrian Negotiations Commission head Nasr al-Hariri
BIST 100 index goes down 0.60 pct, falling over 500 points from previous close
In next 3 months, some 36 percent payments to go to external creditors, Ministry of Treasury and Finance says
Head of Turkish political party says Turkey has united against Washington's recent attacks
Operations conducted in eastern, southeastern Turkish provinces and regions in northern Iraq on Aug. 17-31
Turkey has been main route for migrants trying to cross to Europe
Former and on-duty soldiers allegedly communicated with FETO members; 8 arrested so far