Turkey expresses concern over militia clashes in Libya

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey on Saturday voiced concern over the violent clashes between rival militias in Libyan capital Tripoli that began earlier this week.
In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said: “We are concerned about the clashes that [..] caused the deaths and injuries of many civilians."
The clashes first erupted on Monday after the Defense Ministry-affiliated Seventh Infantry Brigade accused the Tripoli Revolutionary Brigade, aligned with the Interior Ministry, of attacking its positions in southern Tripoli.
At least 38 people were killed and 90 others wounded in the sporadic clashes since then.
The ministry said all parties should avoid actions that may harm civilians and disrupt political process led by the United Nations.
"Turkey is giving full support to efforts to end clashes and restore peace and security in Tripoli," read the statement.
Libya has been dogged by turmoil since 2011, when a bloody NATO-backed uprising led to the death of strongman Muammar Gaddafi after more than four decades in power.
Since then, Libya’s stark political divisions have yielded two rival seats of power -- one in Tobruk and another in Tripoli -- and a host of heavily-armed militia groups.
Located in southwestern Mugla province, ancient city prepares for UNESCO tentative list of World Heritage
Turkish president issues statement ahead of new judicial year
Recep Tayyip Erdogan opens mosque in Kyrgyz capital Bishkek
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey 'resolute' in further enhancing ties with Kyrgyzstan
Actions that may harm civilians and disrupt UN-led political process should be avoided, says Foreign Ministry
Turkey is resolved to establish independent economy, says president
Trade deficit of $2.48 billion last month was lowest monthly figure in last 9 years, says minister
Turkish airstrikes hit Yuksekova region of Hakkari province, says local governor
Mevlut Cavusoglu discusses developments in Syria with Syrian Negotiations Commission head Nasr al-Hariri
BIST 100 index goes down 0.60 pct, falling over 500 points from previous close
In next 3 months, some 36 percent payments to go to external creditors, Ministry of Treasury and Finance says
Head of Turkish political party says Turkey has united against Washington's recent attacks
Operations conducted in eastern, southeastern Turkish provinces and regions in northern Iraq on Aug. 17-31
Turkey has been main route for migrants trying to cross to Europe
Former and on-duty soldiers allegedly communicated with FETO members; 8 arrested so far