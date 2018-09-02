10:44, 02 September 2018 Sunday

Turkey to save ties with Kyrgyzstan from shadow of FETO

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey is determined to further enhance bilateral relations with Kyrgyzstan while rescuing it from "the shadow of Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO)", President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday.

"We are resolute in further enhancing our relations in the upcoming period while saving it from the shadow of FETO," Erdogan said at a ceremony at Manas University in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek.

Erdogan warned Kyrgyzstan about FETO, saying it is a "treacherous and sneaky" organization.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.