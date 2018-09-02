11:01, 02 September 2018 Sunday

Turkish president opens mosque in Kyrgyzstan

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated the Central Imam Serahsi Mosque in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek on Sunday.

“I hope that […] this monument will ensure to strengthen the bonds of common religion, language, history, culture, and brotherhood between Kyrgyzstan and our country,” Erdogan said.

“I hope that this work will become a symbol of unity and, peace among brother [countries] because we are two semi-states but one nation.

“Above all, we are [part of the Muslim] Ummah,” Erdogan added.

The mosque which can accommodate 20,000 worshippers is spread over 7,000 square meters.

Erdogan accompanied by Turkish ministers began a three-day visit to Kyrgyzstan on Saturday.