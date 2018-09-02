Turkish president opens mosque in Kyrgyzstan

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated the Central Imam Serahsi Mosque in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek on Sunday.
“I hope that […] this monument will ensure to strengthen the bonds of common religion, language, history, culture, and brotherhood between Kyrgyzstan and our country,” Erdogan said.
“I hope that this work will become a symbol of unity and, peace among brother [countries] because we are two semi-states but one nation.
“Above all, we are [part of the Muslim] Ummah,” Erdogan added.
The mosque which can accommodate 20,000 worshippers is spread over 7,000 square meters.
Erdogan accompanied by Turkish ministers began a three-day visit to Kyrgyzstan on Saturday.
Located in southwestern Mugla province, ancient city prepares for UNESCO tentative list of World Heritage
Turkish president issues statement ahead of new judicial year
Recep Tayyip Erdogan opens mosque in Kyrgyz capital Bishkek
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey 'resolute' in further enhancing ties with Kyrgyzstan
Actions that may harm civilians and disrupt UN-led political process should be avoided, says Foreign Ministry
Turkey is resolved to establish independent economy, says president
Trade deficit of $2.48 billion last month was lowest monthly figure in last 9 years, says minister
Turkish airstrikes hit Yuksekova region of Hakkari province, says local governor
Mevlut Cavusoglu discusses developments in Syria with Syrian Negotiations Commission head Nasr al-Hariri
BIST 100 index goes down 0.60 pct, falling over 500 points from previous close
In next 3 months, some 36 percent payments to go to external creditors, Ministry of Treasury and Finance says
Head of Turkish political party says Turkey has united against Washington's recent attacks
Operations conducted in eastern, southeastern Turkish provinces and regions in northern Iraq on Aug. 17-31
Turkey has been main route for migrants trying to cross to Europe
Former and on-duty soldiers allegedly communicated with FETO members; 8 arrested so far