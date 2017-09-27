Today in History September 02

|1666
|The Great Fire of London, which devastates the city, begins.
|1789
|The Treasury Department, headed by Alexander Hamilton, is created in New York City.
|1792
|Verdun, France, surrenders to the Prussian Army.
|1798
|The Maltese people revolt against the French occupation, forcing the French troops to take refuge in the citadel of Valletta in Malta.
|1870
|Napoleon III capitulates to the Prussians at Sedan, France.
|1885
|In Rock Springs, Wyoming Territory, 28 Chinese laborers are killed and hundreds more chased out of town by striking coal miners.
|1898
|Sir Herbert Kitchener leads the British to victory over the Mahdists at Omdurman and takes Khartoum.
|1910
|Alice Stebbins Wells is admitted to the Los Angeles Police Force as the first woman police officer to receive an appointment based on a civil service exam.
|1915
|Austro-German armies take Grodno, Poland.
|1944
|Troops of the U.S. First Army enter Belgium.
|1945
|Japan signs the document of surrender aboard the USS Missouri, ending World War II
|1945
|Vietnam declares its independence and Nationalist leader Ho Chi Minh proclaims himself its first president.
|1956
|Tennessee National Guardsmen halt rioters protesting the admission of 12 African-Americans to schools in Clinton.
|1963
|Alabama Governor George Wallace calls state troopers to Tuskegee High School to prevent integration.
|1963
|The US gets its first half-hour TV weeknight national news broadcast when CBS Evening News expands from 15 to 30 minutes.
|1970
|NASA cancels two planned missions to the moon.
|1975
|Joseph W. Hatcher of Tallahassee, Florida, becomes the state's first African-American supreme court justice since Reconstruction.
|1992
|The US and Russia agree to a joint venture to build a space station.
|1996
|The Philippine government and Muslim rebels sign a pact, formally ending a 26-year long insurgency.
|1998
|Jean Paul Akayesu, former mayor of a small town in Rwanda, found guilty of nine counts of genocide by the UN's International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.
