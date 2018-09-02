Barnier open to brief extension of Brexit talks

World Bulletin / News Desk
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Sunday opened the door to a brief extension of talks to nail down a deal with London saying that they must be completed "by mid-November".
"If we consider the time needed for the ratification of the exit agreement by the British parliament as well as by the European Parliament, then we must conclude the negotiations by mid-November. That is possible," Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier told Sunday's edition of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
"We don't need more time. What we need are political decisions," he said.
But talks are currently deadlocked on key issues, including how to avoid a hard border between EU member Ireland and the British province of Northern Ireland, and on the future trading relationship.
Given the impasse, both sides have begun floating the idea of extending the discussions.
Britain's Brexit minister Dominic Raab on Wednesday said there is "leeway" to miss the deadline of reaching a deal ahead of the October summit.
The EU meanwhile aims to grant Britain a transition period until the end of 2020 allowing businesses and others time to adjust to a post-Brexit future.
The US has been pushing Pakistan to crack down on militant safe havens in the country, and announced a freeze on aid at the beginning of the year that an official said could be worth almost $2 billion.
Al-Maliki was elected a prime minister in 2006
Basra residents complain that foreign nationals were being employed by domestic energy sector
Media reports said Iran had provided Iran-affiliated Shia militia in Iraq with ballistic missiles
Iranian economy is forecast to grow by minus 2.8 percent by end of current Persian year
'We will never go back to sects, corruption, quota system, ethnicity,' Shia politician says
US said it is ending all funding for UN's Palestine refugee agency, UNRWA
'This is one of the bravest souls our nation has ever produced,' House Speaker Paul Ryan says
'At least Canada knows where I stand!' president says
State Department spokeswoman says Washington 'will no longer commit further funding' to UNRWA
'We are confident that a win-win-win deal is possible,' says Canada’s foreign minister
Armed conflict left 80,514 people missing between 1958 and 2018, says National Center for Historical Memory
A Canadian court on Thursday quashed the government's approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline to the Pacific, siding with indigenous people worried about increased tanker traffic harming whales along the coast.
Coalition was drawn up in 2014 with ostensible aim of fighting ISIL terrorist group
The announced departure of White House counsel Don McGahn, who has emerged as a key witness in the Russia probe shadowing his presidency, was the latest in a long string of firings and resignations to buffet Trump's administration.
A day after Maduro told the hundreds of thousands of his compatriots who have already fled the region's worst economic crisis in recent memory "to return from economic slavery: stop cleaning toilets abroad and come back to live in your homeland," Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez claimed many are trying to do exactly that.