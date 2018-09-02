13:23, 02 September 2018 Sunday

Egypt: New photo of frail Mubarak sparks furor

World Bulletin / News Desk

A new photo of former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak looking frail and aged went viral on social media.

Mubarak, 90, appeared sitting on a chair alongside a young lady called Helly el-Saadani and looks overweight.

The image has sparked furor on social media, with supporters praising the aging leader and others expressing surprise of his look.

Many criticized el-Saadani for publishing the photo, but the young lady responded that the picture had been stolen from her phone and apologized to Mubarak and his family.

Mubarak, who ruled Egypt for more than three decades, was forced to step down in February 2011 after 18 days of street protests.

Two months later, he was put on trial to face multiple charges, including corruption, abuse of power and involvement in the murder of hundreds of anti-regime demonstrators by Egyptian security forces.

After several trials, appeals and retrials, however, he was ultimately cleared of the charges against him.

The only charge for which he was convicted was the illegal appropriation of state funds to refurbish several of his family’s lavish personal residences.