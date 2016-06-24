Italy seeks to reassure markets over budget

World Bulletin / News Desk
Italy's new anti-establishment government sought to reassure financial markets about its upcoming budget on Sunday amid increasing concern Rome could breach EU spending limits as it comes under pressure to fulfil its anti-austerity electoral promises.
On Friday, the so-called "yield spread" -- which measures the difference in perceived risk between Italian and ultra-safe German government bonds -- was wider than it has been in the past 12 months.
But in an interview with La Repubblica newspaper on Sunday, Italian finance minister Giovanni Tria insisted that the spread would narrow once Rome unveiled its budget plans.
"Italy isn't fragile. It isn't the sick man of Europe," Tria said.
"The government has already said several times that budget stability will be respected. And with the new budget law in the coming weeks, these intentions will be translated into action," the minister said, in comments made during a visit to China.
"As a result, the spread will narrow."
Nevertheless, international rating agencies appear sceptical.
On Friday, Fitch lowered its outlook on Italy's sovereign debt rating from "stable" to "negative", meaning that it could be downgraded in the future.
"Following the formation of the country's new coalition government, (Fitch) expects a degree of fiscal loosening that would leave Italy's very high level of public debt more exposed to potential shocks," the rating agency said in a report.
"The risk of a reversal of structural reforms negatively impacting Italy's credit fundamentals has increased somewhat, in our view," Fitch said.
"Fiscal and other policy risks are compounded by the relatively high degree of political uncertainty."
On Friday, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici, also urged Rome to make a "significant effort" on its 2019 budget, warning he expected talks with the government to be difficult.
The US has been pushing Pakistan to crack down on militant safe havens in the country, and announced a freeze on aid at the beginning of the year that an official said could be worth almost $2 billion.
Al-Maliki was elected a prime minister in 2006
Basra residents complain that foreign nationals were being employed by domestic energy sector
Media reports said Iran had provided Iran-affiliated Shia militia in Iraq with ballistic missiles
Iranian economy is forecast to grow by minus 2.8 percent by end of current Persian year
'We will never go back to sects, corruption, quota system, ethnicity,' Shia politician says
US said it is ending all funding for UN's Palestine refugee agency, UNRWA
'This is one of the bravest souls our nation has ever produced,' House Speaker Paul Ryan says
'At least Canada knows where I stand!' president says
State Department spokeswoman says Washington 'will no longer commit further funding' to UNRWA
'We are confident that a win-win-win deal is possible,' says Canada’s foreign minister
Armed conflict left 80,514 people missing between 1958 and 2018, says National Center for Historical Memory
A Canadian court on Thursday quashed the government's approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline to the Pacific, siding with indigenous people worried about increased tanker traffic harming whales along the coast.
Coalition was drawn up in 2014 with ostensible aim of fighting ISIL terrorist group
The announced departure of White House counsel Don McGahn, who has emerged as a key witness in the Russia probe shadowing his presidency, was the latest in a long string of firings and resignations to buffet Trump's administration.
A day after Maduro told the hundreds of thousands of his compatriots who have already fled the region's worst economic crisis in recent memory "to return from economic slavery: stop cleaning toilets abroad and come back to live in your homeland," Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez claimed many are trying to do exactly that.