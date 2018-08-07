Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:29, 02 September 2018 Sunday
America-Canada
14:13, 02 September 2018 Sunday

  • Share
US sanctions to badly affect Iranian economy
US sanctions to badly affect Iranian economy

Iranian economy is forecast to grow by minus 2.8 percent by end of current Persian year

World Bulletin / News Desk

The U.S. withdrawal from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and fresh U.S. sanctions are expected to badly affect the Iranian economy, a new report by the Iranian research center said this week.

A report by the Iranian Parliament’s Research Center forecasts that the economy will grow by either 0.5 percent or minus 2.8 percent by the end of March 2019, which marks the end of the current Persian year.

The IMF and World Bank had earlier forecast that the Iranian economy will grow in 2018 by 3.7 and 4.1 percent, respectively.

The Iranian research center forecast that Iran’s oil-free sectors will grow by 1.9 percent and 0.8 percent this year.

The report recommended that the Iranian government should reduce dependence on imports and activate sectors that have stronger links with other economic sectors, with particular emphasis on attention to the housing sector.

In 2013 and 2014 when the sanctions were tightened up on Iran, the Iranian economy grew by minus 6.8 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.

According to the Iranian Central Bank, Iran's economic growth hit 3.7 percent in the last Persian year that ended in March 2018.

In mid-2015, Iran signed a landmark nuclear deal with the P5+1 group of nations (the five permanent UN Security Council members plus Germany).

The agreement placed tight restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for billions of dollars in sanctions relief.

In May of this year, however, U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew his country from the agreement in a move heavily criticized by the deal’s European signatories.

Washington then reimposed sanctions on Iran, which primarily target the country’s banking sector.

EU states, for their part, have urged Tehran to remain a party to the agreement, although Iran has yet to respond to these calls.



Related iran US
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Pentagon moves to scrap 300 million in aid to Pakistan
Pentagon moves to scrap $300 million in aid to Pakistan

The US has been pushing Pakistan to crack down on militant safe havens in the country, and announced a freeze on aid at the beginning of the year that an official said could be worth almost $2 billion.
Former PM al-Maliki says won t run for Iraq premiership
Former PM al-Maliki says won’t run for Iraq premiership

Al-Maliki was elected a prime minister in 2006
Iraqi protesters rally for jobs in Basra
Iraqi protesters rally for jobs in Basra

Basra residents complain that foreign nationals were being employed by domestic energy sector
Iraq says its territory won t be used to attack
Iraq says its territory won’t be used to attack others

Media reports said Iran had provided Iran-affiliated Shia militia in Iraq with ballistic missiles
US sanctions to badly affect Iranian economy
US sanctions to badly affect Iranian economy

Iranian economy is forecast to grow by minus 2.8 percent by end of current Persian year
Iraq s Sadr rejects returning to 'quota' system
Iraq’s Sadr rejects returning to 'quota' system

'We will never go back to sects, corruption, quota system, ethnicity,' Shia politician says
Palestinians decry US decision to end aid for agency
Palestinians decry US decision to end aid for agency

US said it is ending all funding for UN's Palestine refugee agency, UNRWA
US McCain honored in final Capitol visit
US: McCain honored in final Capitol visit

'This is one of the bravest souls our nation has ever produced,' House Speaker Paul Ryan says
Trump rips leak of off the record NAFTA comments
Trump rips leak of off the record NAFTA comments

'At least Canada knows where I stand!' president says
US cuts all funding for UN's Palestine refugee agency
US cuts all funding for UN's Palestine refugee agency

State Department spokeswoman says Washington 'will no longer commit further funding' to UNRWA
US Canada to resume trade talks next week amid impasse
US, Canada to resume trade talks next week amid impasse

'We are confident that a win-win-win deal is possible,' says Canada’s foreign minister
Colombia leads region in number of disappeared
Colombia leads region in number of disappeared

Armed conflict left 80,514 people missing between 1958 and 2018, says National Center for Historical Memory
Court blocks construction of Canada pipeline to Pacific
Court blocks construction of Canada pipeline to Pacific

A Canadian court on Thursday quashed the government's approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline to the Pacific, siding with indigenous people worried about increased tanker traffic harming whales along the coast.
1000 Iraqis Syrians killed by US-led coalition
1000 Iraqis, Syrians killed by US-led coalition

Coalition was drawn up in 2014 with ostensible aim of fighting ISIL terrorist group
Trump says top lawyer departure sign of White House
Trump says top lawyer departure sign of White House

The announced departure of White House counsel Don McGahn, who has emerged as a key witness in the Russia probe shadowing his presidency, was the latest in a long string of firings and resignations to buffet Trump's administration.
Venezuela claims 'thousands' of migrants want to come home
Venezuela claims 'thousands' of migrants want to come home

A day after Maduro told the hundreds of thousands of his compatriots who have already fled the region's worst economic crisis in recent memory "to return from economic slavery: stop cleaning toilets abroad and come back to live in your homeland," Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez claimed many are trying to do exactly that.

News

France restricts diplomatic travel to Iran
France restricts diplomatic travel to Iran

Iran applies to UN court against US sanctions
Iran applies to UN court against US sanctions

Iran, Russia, Turkey to hold Syria summit next week
Iran Russia Turkey to hold Syria summit next week

Two dead, 241 injured in Iran earthquake
Two dead 241 injured in Iran earthquake

Heater explosion kills 10 in Iran
Heater explosion kills 10 in Iran

Iran's Rouhani calls for unity
Iran's Rouhani calls for unity

Pentagon moves to scrap $300 million in aid to Pakistan
Pentagon moves to scrap 300 million in aid to Pakistan

Arab League slams US aid cut to UN Palestine agency
Arab League slams US aid cut to UN Palestine agency

Palestinians decry US decision to end aid for agency
Palestinians decry US decision to end aid for agency

US: McCain honored in final Capitol visit
US McCain honored in final Capitol visit

US cuts all funding for UN's Palestine refugee agency
US cuts all funding for UN's Palestine refugee agency

US formulates initial list of chemical weapons facilities in Syria
US formulates initial list of chemical weapons facilities in Syria






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 