Iraq says its territory won’t be used to attack others

The Iraqi government on Sunday reiterated rejection of using Iraqi territory to launch attacks against any other countries.
“All Iraqi state institutions are obligated and committed to Article 7 of the Constitution, which bans the use of Iraqi territory as a base or passage for any operations that target the security of any other country,” foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed Hahjoub said in a statement.
Media reports earlier said that Iran had provided Iran-affiliated Shia militia in Iraq with ballistic missiles.
According to the reports, Iraqi Shia groups would target other countries in case of any attacks on Iran, without naming any specific state.
The reports came amid rising tensions between Iran and the U.S. since Washington withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal in May.
Washington also re-imposed sanctions on Iran, which primarily target the country’s banking sector.
“Iraq is not obliged to respond to press reports that do not have a solid evidence for their claims and allegations,” Mahjoub said.
Iran and the U.S. are major allies to the Iraqi government.
