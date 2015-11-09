Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:30, 02 September 2018 Sunday
Turkey
16:34, 02 September 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Turkey's ancient city Euromos eyes UNESCO list
Turkey's ancient city Euromos eyes UNESCO list

Located in southwestern Mugla province, ancient city prepares for UNESCO tentative list of World Heritage

World Bulletin / News Desk

The ancient city of Euromos located in Turkey’s southwestern Mugla province is eyeing a spot in the UNESCO tentative list of World Heritage.

The Zeus Lepsynos temple was built in the 2nd century BC in Selimiye neighborhood of Milas district.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Abuzer Kizil, an academic at the archaeology and literature department of the Mugla Sitki Kocman University, said that 16 out of 17 columns were still intact which makes it one of the best preserved temples.

"This is one of Anatolia’s best preserved temples of the Roman period because many of the architectural elements are available," he said.

Kizil said that restoration work is continuing in Euromos so that it regains its past glory.

He added that Euromos was one of the most important centers of the Kingdom of Caria.

Kizil also emphasized on the importance of archaeological and scientific significance of Euromos and the temple of Zeus.

He said that it is important for the ancient city to be included in the UNESCO list as it would benefit archeology, culture and tourism in the region.



Related Turkey UNESCO
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey's ancient city Euromos eyes UNESCO list
Turkey's ancient city Euromos eyes UNESCO list

Located in southwestern Mugla province, ancient city prepares for UNESCO tentative list of World Heritage
Erdogan Turkey committed to strengthen judiciary
Erdogan: Turkey committed to strengthen judiciary

Turkish president issues statement ahead of new judicial year
Turkish president opens mosque in Kyrgyzstan
Turkish president opens mosque in Kyrgyzstan

Recep Tayyip Erdogan opens mosque in Kyrgyz capital Bishkek
Turkey to save ties with Kyrgyzstan from shadow of FETO
Turkey to save ties with Kyrgyzstan from shadow of FETO

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey 'resolute' in further enhancing ties with Kyrgyzstan
Turkey expresses concern over militia clashes in Libya
Turkey expresses concern over militia clashes in Libya

Actions that may harm civilians and disrupt UN-led political process should be avoided, says Foreign Ministry
Manipulations aim at casting doubt on Turkish economy'
'Manipulations aim at casting doubt on Turkish economy'

Turkey is resolved to establish independent economy, says president
Turkey's foreign trade deficit narrows 58 pct in August
Turkey's foreign trade deficit narrows 58 pct in August

Trade deficit of $2.48 billion last month was lowest monthly figure in last 9 years, says minister
2 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in southeastern Turkey
2 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in southeastern Turkey

Turkish airstrikes hit Yuksekova region of Hakkari province, says local governor
Turkish FM meets Syrian opposition head in Ankara
Turkish FM meets Syrian opposition head in Ankara

Mevlut Cavusoglu discusses developments in Syria with Syrian Negotiations Commission head Nasr al-Hariri
Turkish stocks end week down
Turkish stocks end week down

BIST 100 index goes down 0.60 pct, falling over 500 points from previous close
Turkish Treasury to repay over 7 5B-debt in Sept-Nov
Turkish Treasury to repay over $7.5B-debt in Sept-Nov

In next 3 months, some 36 percent payments to go to external creditors, Ministry of Treasury and Finance says
Turkey won't surrender over US pastor issue
Turkey won't surrender over US pastor issue

Head of Turkish political party says Turkey has united against Washington's recent attacks
Turkey neutralizes 86 PKK terrorists over past 2 weeks
Turkey neutralizes 86 PKK terrorists over past 2 weeks

Operations conducted in eastern, southeastern Turkish provinces and regions in northern Iraq on Aug. 17-31
Turkey's Erdogan to attend 3 summits in September
Turkey's Erdogan to attend 3 summits in September

Summits to be held in Kyrgyzstan, Iran and US
Over 100 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Over 100 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Turkey has been main route for migrants trying to cross to Europe
22 warrants issued for soldiers over FETO links
22 warrants issued for soldiers over FETO links

Former and on-duty soldiers allegedly communicated with FETO members; 8 arrested so far

News

Medieval Becin city eyeing to get UNESCO heritage tag
Medieval Becin city eyeing to get UNESCO heritage tag

Ancient city of Aizanoi eyes UNESCO list
Ancient city of Aizanoi eyes UNESCO list

Turkey's Yivli Minaret eyes UNESCO world heritage list
Turkey's Yivli Minaret eyes UNESCO world heritage list

Turkey leads UNESCO tentative list
Turkey leads UNESCO tentative list

Turkey's Gobeklitepe added to UNESCO heritage list
Turkey's Gobeklitepe added to UNESCO heritage list

UNESCO honors imprisoned Egyptian photojournalist
UNESCO honors imprisoned Egyptian photojournalist

Thousands throng Istanbul book fair on opening day
Thousands throng Istanbul book fair on opening day

Turkish president opens mosque in Kyrgyzstan
Turkish president opens mosque in Kyrgyzstan

Turkey to save ties with Kyrgyzstan from shadow of FETO
Turkey to save ties with Kyrgyzstan from shadow of FETO

Turkey expresses concern over militia clashes in Libya
Turkey expresses concern over militia clashes in Libya

'Manipulations aim at casting doubt on Turkish economy'
Manipulations aim at casting doubt on Turkish economy'

Turkey's foreign trade deficit narrows 58 pct in August
Turkey's foreign trade deficit narrows 58 pct in August






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 