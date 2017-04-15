18 injured in German protests for and against migrants

World Bulletin / News Desk
Eighteen people were injured as the anti-migrant far-right and counter-protesters held opposing rallies in the German city of Chemnitz, which was hit by xenophobic demonstrations last week.
On Saturday, thousands of people answered a joint call by far-right party AfD and Islamophobic PEGIDA street movement to descend once again on the streets of the former communist city which was in the erstwhile East Germany.
But an equally large contingent of counter protesters, including Green party and Social Democratic Party MPs, also converged to take a stand against racism.
According to police estimates, more than 11,000 demonstrators turned up for the separate protests.
Local police, backed up by officers from across Germany, were out in force to keep both sides from clashing.
But as the rallies cleared, scuffles took place among small groups.
SPD MP Soeren Bartol said on Twitter that his group from Marburg were "attacked by Nazis" while they were heading for the bus.
"All SPD flags destroyed and some were also physically attacked," he wrote, adding that police had arrived swiftly to halt the assault.
In all, 18 people were injured, including three police officers, said in a statement Sunday, doubling their earlier injury estimate.
Police are also examining at least 37 possible offences, including bodily harm, property damage and resistance against law enforcement officers.
Away from Chemnitz city centre, a 20-year-old Afghan man suffered light injuries after he was assaulted by four masked men. Police said they were investigating if the perpetrators counted among demonstrators.
The US has been pushing Pakistan to crack down on militant safe havens in the country, and announced a freeze on aid at the beginning of the year that an official said could be worth almost $2 billion.
Al-Maliki was elected a prime minister in 2006
Basra residents complain that foreign nationals were being employed by domestic energy sector
Media reports said Iran had provided Iran-affiliated Shia militia in Iraq with ballistic missiles
Iranian economy is forecast to grow by minus 2.8 percent by end of current Persian year
'We will never go back to sects, corruption, quota system, ethnicity,' Shia politician says
US said it is ending all funding for UN's Palestine refugee agency, UNRWA
'This is one of the bravest souls our nation has ever produced,' House Speaker Paul Ryan says
'At least Canada knows where I stand!' president says
State Department spokeswoman says Washington 'will no longer commit further funding' to UNRWA
'We are confident that a win-win-win deal is possible,' says Canada’s foreign minister
Armed conflict left 80,514 people missing between 1958 and 2018, says National Center for Historical Memory
A Canadian court on Thursday quashed the government's approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline to the Pacific, siding with indigenous people worried about increased tanker traffic harming whales along the coast.
Coalition was drawn up in 2014 with ostensible aim of fighting ISIL terrorist group
The announced departure of White House counsel Don McGahn, who has emerged as a key witness in the Russia probe shadowing his presidency, was the latest in a long string of firings and resignations to buffet Trump's administration.
A day after Maduro told the hundreds of thousands of his compatriots who have already fled the region's worst economic crisis in recent memory "to return from economic slavery: stop cleaning toilets abroad and come back to live in your homeland," Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez claimed many are trying to do exactly that.