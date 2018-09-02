Worldbulletin News

21:29, 02 September 2018 Sunday
17:08, 02 September 2018 Sunday

Thousands throng Istanbul book fair on opening day
Thousands throng Istanbul book fair on opening day

Over 6,000 people visit 4th International Arabic Book Fair in Istanbul

World Bulletin / News Desk

More than 6,000 people visited the 4th International Arabic Book Fair in Istanbul on its opening day, a senior representative of a Turkish publishing association said on Sunday.

Emrah Kisakurek, chairman of Istanbul-based BAS-YAY-BIR, told Anadolu Agency that 207 publishers from 15 countries are participating in the event.

Anadolu Agency is the global communication partner of this event which kicked off on Saturday and will run till Sept. 9.

Kisakurek said that the Istanbul fair was the only exhibition which was supported and accredited by Arab Publishers’ Association outside the Arab world.

“Fairs in Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan are busy, but in terms of individual sales, there are a few exhibitions where so many publishers are together,” he added.

The fair, which was held under the slogan “Discover a New World” at the Eurasia Exhibition and Art Center, will see the participation of over 200 publishers from Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Algeria, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Morocco, the U.K., Italy, Iran and Iraq.



