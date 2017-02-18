Press agenda on September 03

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim to attend judicial year opening ceremony at Bestepe National Congress and Culture Center.

ANKARA - Kemal Kilicdaroglu, head of main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), to chair Central Executive Board.

ANKARA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold joint news conference with Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ (TRNC) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Ozersay.

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) to release inflation figures for August.

KYRGYZSTAN

CHOLPON-ATA - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend 6th Summit of Turkic Council at Rukh Ordo Cultural Center.

CHOLPON-ATA - Erdogan also due to attend meeting to be held by Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov and Turkic Council Secretary General Ramil Hasan.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Germany is co-hosting a two-day international conference on humanitarian crisis in Lake Chad region.

BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to meet his Norwegian counterpart Eriksen Soreide for talks on bilateral ties and international issues.

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - Roundtable (Rohingya Genocide: Assessing the Impact, Exploring Solutions) by Justice for Rohingya Minority group to be held in London.

LONDON - A report by ‘UK in a Changing Europe' think tank on impacts of no deal Brexit to be published.

SOUTH AFRICA

JOHANNESBURG - White South African workers at Petrochemicals company SASOL to protest over company policy to give Black colleagues shares in firm and neglecting them (whites).

JOHANNESBURG - Following ongoing attacks/looting targeting foreigners and their businesses in South Africa. Violence has so far claimed lives of 5 people.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa starts heritage month celebrations with theme to honor late President Nelson Mandela.

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.

YEMEN

SANAA - Following developments in Yemen's civil war.