Press agenda on September 03

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim to attend judicial year opening ceremony at Bestepe National Congress and Culture Center.
ANKARA - Kemal Kilicdaroglu, head of main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), to chair Central Executive Board.
ANKARA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold joint news conference with Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ (TRNC) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Ozersay.
ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) to release inflation figures for August.
KYRGYZSTAN
CHOLPON-ATA - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend 6th Summit of Turkic Council at Rukh Ordo Cultural Center.
CHOLPON-ATA - Erdogan also due to attend meeting to be held by Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov and Turkic Council Secretary General Ramil Hasan.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Germany is co-hosting a two-day international conference on humanitarian crisis in Lake Chad region.
BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to meet his Norwegian counterpart Eriksen Soreide for talks on bilateral ties and international issues.
UNITED KINGDOM
LONDON - Roundtable (Rohingya Genocide: Assessing the Impact, Exploring Solutions) by Justice for Rohingya Minority group to be held in London.
LONDON - A report by ‘UK in a Changing Europe' think tank on impacts of no deal Brexit to be published.
SOUTH AFRICA
JOHANNESBURG - White South African workers at Petrochemicals company SASOL to protest over company policy to give Black colleagues shares in firm and neglecting them (whites).
JOHANNESBURG - Following ongoing attacks/looting targeting foreigners and their businesses in South Africa. Violence has so far claimed lives of 5 people.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa starts heritage month celebrations with theme to honor late President Nelson Mandela.
SYRIA
ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.
YEMEN
SANAA - Following developments in Yemen's civil war.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018