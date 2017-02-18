Worldbulletin News

23:08, 03 September 2018 Monday
09:29, 03 September 2018 Monday

Press agenda on September 03
Press agenda on September 03

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim to attend judicial year opening ceremony at Bestepe National Congress and Culture Center.

ANKARA - Kemal Kilicdaroglu, head of main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), to chair Central Executive Board.

ANKARA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold joint news conference with Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ (TRNC) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Ozersay.

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) to release inflation figures for August.

 

KYRGYZSTAN

CHOLPON-ATA - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend 6th Summit of Turkic Council at Rukh Ordo Cultural Center.

CHOLPON-ATA - Erdogan also due to attend meeting to be held by Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov and Turkic Council Secretary General Ramil Hasan.

 

GERMANY

BERLIN - Germany is co-hosting a two-day international conference on humanitarian crisis in Lake Chad region.

BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to meet his Norwegian counterpart Eriksen Soreide for talks on bilateral ties and international issues.

 

UNITED KINGDOM 

LONDON - Roundtable (Rohingya Genocide: Assessing the Impact, Exploring Solutions) by Justice for Rohingya Minority group to be held in London.

LONDON - A report by ‘UK in a Changing Europe' think tank on impacts of no deal Brexit to be published.

 

SOUTH AFRICA

JOHANNESBURG - White South African workers at Petrochemicals company SASOL to protest over company policy to give Black colleagues shares in firm and neglecting them (whites).

JOHANNESBURG - Following ongoing attacks/looting targeting foreigners and their businesses in South Africa. Violence has so far claimed lives of 5 people.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa starts heritage month celebrations with theme to honor late President Nelson Mandela.

 

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war. 

 

YEMEN

SANAA - Following developments in Yemen's civil war.



No Comment Yet
Press agenda on September 03
