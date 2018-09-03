Myanmar slaps prison sentences on 2 Reuters journalists

World Bulletin / News Desk
Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, are charged with breaching the Official Secrets Act, which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison during the investigation into the murder of 10 Rohingya men in Rakhine state.
Judge Ye Lwin of Yangon’s Northern District Court said each journalist was handed a seven-year imprisonment as they were found guilty of obtaining and possessing the state secret documents which they possibly transferred to the insurgent groups that are fighting against the government.
Wa Lone said the ruling is unfair as they just did what journalists supposed to do during investigation into the unlawful killings.
“We did nothing wrong, and we have no fear. We still believe in democracy and freedom of speech,” said Wa Lone.
“We will fight for justice until the end,” he said.
Defense lawyer Than Zaw Aung said the ruling is unfair. “We will do everything legally.”
