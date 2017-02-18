Today in History September 03

|1189
|After the death of Henry II, Richard Lionheart is crowned king of England.
|1260
|Mamelukes under Sultan Qutuz defeat Mongols and Crusaders at Ain Jalut.
|1346
|Edward III of England begins the siege of Calais, along the coast of France.
|1650
|The English under Cromwell defeat a superior Scottish army under David Leslie at the Battle of Dunbar.
|1777
|The American flag (stars & stripes), approved by Congress on June 14th, is carried into battle for the first time by a force under General William Maxwell.
|1783
|The Treaty of Paris is signed by Great Britain and the new United States, formally bringing the American Revolution to an end.
|1838
|Frederick Douglass escapes slavery disguised as a sailor. He would later write The Narrative Life of Frederick Douglass, his memoirs about slave life.
|1855
|General William Harney defeats Little Thunder's Brule Sioux at the Battle of Blue Water in Nebraska.
|1895
|The first professional American football game is played in Latrobe, Pennsylvania between the Latrobe Young Men's Christian Association and the Jeannette Athletic Club. Latrobe wins 12-0.
|1914
|The French capital is moved from Paris to Bordeaux as the Battle of the Marne begins.
|1916
|The German Somme front is broken by an Allied offensive.
|1918
|The United States recognizes the nation of Czechoslovakia.
|1939
|After Germany ignores Great Britain's ultimatum to stop the invasion of Poland, Great Britain declares war on Germany, marking the beginning of World War II in Europe.
|1939
|The British passenger ship Athenia is sunk by a German submarine in the Atlantic, with 30 Americans among those killed. American Secretary of State Cordell Hull warns Americans to avoid travel to Europe unless absolutely necessary.
|1943
|British troops invade Italy, landing at Calabria.
|1944
|The U.S. Seventh Army captures Lyons, France.
|1945
|General Tomoyuki Yamashita, the Japanese commander of the Philippines, surrenders to Lieutenant General Jonathan Wainwright at Baguio.
|1967
|Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Thieu is elected president of South Vietnam.
|1969
|Ho Chi Minh, the leader of North Vietnam, dies.
|1976
|The unmanned US spacecraft Viking 2 lands on Mars, takes first close-up, color photos of the planet's surface.
|1981
|Egypt arrests some 1,500 opponents of the government.
|1989
|US begins shipping military aircraft and weapons to Columbia for use against that country's drug lords.
|1994
|Russia and China sign a demarcation agreement to end dispute over a stretch of their border and agree they will no longer target each other with nuclear weapons.
|2001
|Protestant loyalists in Belfast, Ireland, begin an 11-week picket of the Holy Cross Catholic school for girls, sparking rioting.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018