Jordan rejects US-proposed confederation with Palestine

World Bulletin / News Desk
Jordanian government spokeswoman Jumana Ghuneimat told local media that joining Jordan with the Israeli-occupied West Bank was not a matter that is open for discussion, and it was “not possible”.
She added that Jordan’s stance, which she said supports a two-state solution regarding Palestine-Israel issue, was fixed and clear.
Also, the political wing of the Jordanian Muslim Brotherhood, the Islamic Action Front (IAC) spokesman Murad al-Adailah told Anadolu Agency that formation of the confederation would cause Palestinians to lose their right to “retake their occupied lands”.
“The idea of confederation means Palestinian people to lose their right to liberate its occupied lands. This right can only be achieved by liberation of all Palestinian lands,” Adaliah said.
He asserted that Jordanian people would not accept any solution that will put Palestinians’ rights at risk.
Earlier in the day, Israel’s Haaretz newspaper reported that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the U.S. President Donald Trump's aide and son-in-law Jared Kushner and the U.S. Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt offered him the idea of establishing a Palestine-Jordanian confederation.
Speaking at a meeting with the non-governmental organization Peace Now in Ramallah, Abbas reportedly said he would accept the offer and asked if Israel would be a part of the proposed confederation.
Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeina said people of Palestine and Jordan were the ones to decide on the confederation, according to the official news agency WAFA.
He said that the idea of confederation with Jordan has been on the agenda of Palestinian administration since 1984.
Salah scored 44 goals in an incredible debut season for Liverpool before being robbed of his chance to make an impression in the Champions League final by an early injury.
Palestinians have rejected U.S. mediation since December, when Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
Lana Del Rey among singers to have canceled participation in Meteor Music Festival to be held on Sept. 6- 8
The US has been pushing Pakistan to crack down on militant safe havens in the country, and announced a freeze on aid at the beginning of the year that an official said could be worth almost $2 billion.
Al-Maliki was elected a prime minister in 2006
Basra residents complain that foreign nationals were being employed by domestic energy sector
Media reports said Iran had provided Iran-affiliated Shia militia in Iraq with ballistic missiles
Iranian economy is forecast to grow by minus 2.8 percent by end of current Persian year
'We will never go back to sects, corruption, quota system, ethnicity,' Shia politician says
US said it is ending all funding for UN's Palestine refugee agency, UNRWA
'This is one of the bravest souls our nation has ever produced,' House Speaker Paul Ryan says
'At least Canada knows where I stand!' president says
State Department spokeswoman says Washington 'will no longer commit further funding' to UNRWA
'We are confident that a win-win-win deal is possible,' says Canada’s foreign minister
Armed conflict left 80,514 people missing between 1958 and 2018, says National Center for Historical Memory
A Canadian court on Thursday quashed the government's approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline to the Pacific, siding with indigenous people worried about increased tanker traffic harming whales along the coast.