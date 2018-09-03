10:07, 03 September 2018 Monday

Turkey's inflation hits 17.90 percent

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's annual inflation was 17.90 percent in August, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced Monday.

The annual inflation rate in July was 15.85 percent.

On a yearly basis, the biggest price hike was in transportation services in August -- up at 27.13 percent -- and in furnishing and household equipment at 23.76 percent.

According to TurkStat, inflation was 23.33 percent in "miscellaneous goods and services", 19.75 percent in food and non-alcoholic beverages, and 16.30 percent in housing prices.