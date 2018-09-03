Turkey's inflation hits 17.90 percent

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey's annual inflation was 17.90 percent in August, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced Monday.
The annual inflation rate in July was 15.85 percent.
On a yearly basis, the biggest price hike was in transportation services in August -- up at 27.13 percent -- and in furnishing and household equipment at 23.76 percent.
According to TurkStat, inflation was 23.33 percent in "miscellaneous goods and services", 19.75 percent in food and non-alcoholic beverages, and 16.30 percent in housing prices.
Turkey has been main route for migrants trying to cross into Europe
Terrorists spotted by drone while planting roadside bomb
Central Bank to take necessary actions to support price stability, bank announces
Consumer price index up from 15.85 percent in previous month, says TurkStat
'We are proposing to trade in our own currencies rather than U.S. dollar', Erdogan says to heads of Turkic Republics
Located in southwestern Mugla province, ancient city prepares for UNESCO tentative list of World Heritage
Turkish president issues statement ahead of new judicial year
Recep Tayyip Erdogan opens mosque in Kyrgyz capital Bishkek
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey 'resolute' in further enhancing ties with Kyrgyzstan
Actions that may harm civilians and disrupt UN-led political process should be avoided, says Foreign Ministry
Turkey is resolved to establish independent economy, says president
Trade deficit of $2.48 billion last month was lowest monthly figure in last 9 years, says minister
Turkish airstrikes hit Yuksekova region of Hakkari province, says local governor
Mevlut Cavusoglu discusses developments in Syria with Syrian Negotiations Commission head Nasr al-Hariri
BIST 100 index goes down 0.60 pct, falling over 500 points from previous close
In next 3 months, some 36 percent payments to go to external creditors, Ministry of Treasury and Finance says