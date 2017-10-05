Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey's benchmark stock index started this week down 0.47 percent or 432.10 points to open at 92,291.29 points.
The BIST banking and holding sector indices declined 0.36 and 0.59 percent, respectively.
Among all sector indices, the insurance sector index posted the best performance, up 8.14 percent, while the sports sector index fell the most, losing 1.22 percent.
On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index slipped 0.62 percent to close at 93,280.71 points, with a trade volume of around 6.5 billion Turkish liras ($1.01 billion).
The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 6.6850 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), compared with last week's closing rate of 6.5840.
The euro/lira rate was up at 7.7650 on Monday morning, versus 7.6590 at the previous close, while one British pound traded for 8.6460 Turkish liras, up from 8.5420 at Friday's close.
The price of Brent oil was flat at $77.64 per barrel as of 09.45 a.m. local time (0645GMT) Monday, compared to the previous close.
Turkey's annual inflation stood at 17.90 percent in August, up from 15.85 percent the previous month, the Turkish Statistical Institute announced on Monday.
Eurozone PMI stands at 54.6 in August, almost flat compared to 55.1 in July, says London-based global data company
Index signals slowdown in output, new orders; while new export orders are on rise
BIST 100 index drops 0.47 pct, USD/TRY exchange rate stands at 6.6850
From January to August, country's overall exports totaled $108.7 billion, says exporters' assembly
BIST 100 index goes up 0.18 pct at open with around 170-point rise from Wednesday's close
The company that just completed Turkey’s biggest loan restructuring is in talks with several potential international buyers over its mining and brick business for an enterprise value of about $500 million, according to Bloomberg.
Securities and Exchange Commission in US charges Moody's for internal control failures and rating symbol deficiencies
More than 21.6 million foreigners visit Turkey in first 7 months of 2018, according to Tourism Ministry
Exports amount to around $14B with 11.6 percent annual hike, imports total nearly $20B with 6.7 percent decrease in July
BIST 100 index down 0.59 pct at open with around 550-point drop from Tuesday's close
BIST 100 index rises 1.22 pct, climbing more than 1,000 points from previous close
John Perkins, economist and author of Confessions of an Economic Hit Man says.
Local units operating in manufacturing industry work at 77.8 pct capacity in August, says Turkish Central Bank
Service, construction and retail sector indices down month-on-month
BIST 100 index rises 0.82 pct, USD/TRY exchange rate stands at 6.0820