Lana Del Rey boycott Israeli music festival

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least seven foreign artists, including Swedish and South African artists, decided to boycott the Meteor Music Festival in Israel.

Many foreign singers canceled their participation to the Meteor Music Festival to be held on Sept. 6- 8, including the U.S. singer Lana Del Rey according to the Israeli Walla news website.

Artists canceled their participation as part of the Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

Meanwhile, the Znobia and Khalas music groups put together by Israeli Palestinian origin Israelis will boycott the Meteor Music Festival.

BDS is a global campaign devoted to pressuring Israel -- economically and politically -- to end its ongoing violations of international law.