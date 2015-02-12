Worldbulletin News

Turkey's manufacturing index at 46.4 points in August
Turkey's manufacturing index at 46.4 points in August

Index signals slowdown in output, new orders; while new export orders are on rise

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector reached to 46.4 points in August due to a slowdown in output and new orders, a closely monitored business survey revealed on Monday.

An Istanbul Chamber of Industry PMI Manufacturing Index report conducted in cooperation with London-based global data company IHS Markit showed a 2.6-point drop last month from July, signaling an easing in business conditions in the sector.

"Output and new orders slowed on the back of exchange rate weakness, which also contributed to record rises in both input costs and output prices," the report read. 

It said deceleration in both output and new orders have become more significant compared to the previous month as a reflection of the challenging demand conditions.

The report added that new export orders increased for the second successive month.

A reading greater than 50 indicates the sector is growing, while a reading below 50 signals a contraction.



Syria tripartite summit ‘step to peace’
Syria tripartite summit step to peace

220 irregular migrants caught across Turkey
220 irregular migrants caught across Turkey

Three PKK terrorists neutralized in SE Turkey
Three PKK terrorists neutralized in SE Turkey

Turkey’s central bank to support price stability
Turkey s central bank to support price stability

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

Turkey's inflation hits 17.90 percent
Turkey's inflation hits 17 90 percent






