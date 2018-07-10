Floods kill 31, displace 339,742 in Myanmar

World Bulletin / News Desk
|
Seasonal flooding across the country has killed 31 people and affected more than 300,000 others, according to the Myanmar government on Monday.
A total of 339,742 people evacuated their homes as heavy rains have raised water levels in 13 out of Myanmar’s 15 regions in a last few months, according to the National Disaster Management Committee.
A total of 31 people were killed by the flood, which also destroyed 487 buildings, the committee said.
The committee noted that 62,435 people are sheltering in 136 temporary camps as of Sept. 2.
Among those effected, about 50,000 were displaced as a result of the flood caused by a dam breach near a small town of Swar in Bago region, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) northeast of Yangon on August 29.
Seven people were reportedly killed as the dam breach flooded 85 villages in the area.
Myanmar is annually hit by serve flooding during the rainy season that results in casualties and damage to farmlands.
Salah scored 44 goals in an incredible debut season for Liverpool before being robbed of his chance to make an impression in the Champions League final by an early injury.
Palestinians have rejected U.S. mediation since December, when Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
Lana Del Rey among singers to have canceled participation in Meteor Music Festival to be held on Sept. 6- 8
The US has been pushing Pakistan to crack down on militant safe havens in the country, and announced a freeze on aid at the beginning of the year that an official said could be worth almost $2 billion.
Al-Maliki was elected a prime minister in 2006
Basra residents complain that foreign nationals were being employed by domestic energy sector
Media reports said Iran had provided Iran-affiliated Shia militia in Iraq with ballistic missiles
Iranian economy is forecast to grow by minus 2.8 percent by end of current Persian year
'We will never go back to sects, corruption, quota system, ethnicity,' Shia politician says
US said it is ending all funding for UN's Palestine refugee agency, UNRWA
'This is one of the bravest souls our nation has ever produced,' House Speaker Paul Ryan says
'At least Canada knows where I stand!' president says
State Department spokeswoman says Washington 'will no longer commit further funding' to UNRWA
'We are confident that a win-win-win deal is possible,' says Canada’s foreign minister
Armed conflict left 80,514 people missing between 1958 and 2018, says National Center for Historical Memory
A Canadian court on Thursday quashed the government's approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline to the Pacific, siding with indigenous people worried about increased tanker traffic harming whales along the coast.