23:07, 03 September 2018 Monday
Asia-Pacific
11:43, 03 September 2018 Monday

Floods kill 31, displace 339,742 in Myanmar
Floods kill 31, displace 339,742 in Myanmar

62,000 people are sheltering in 136 temporary camps as of Sept. 2, Myanmar’s disaster management body says

World Bulletin / News Desk

Seasonal flooding across the country has killed 31 people and affected more than 300,000 others, according to the Myanmar government on Monday.

A total of 339,742 people evacuated their homes as heavy rains have raised water levels in 13 out of Myanmar’s 15 regions in a last few months, according to the National Disaster Management Committee.

A total of 31 people were killed by the flood, which also destroyed 487 buildings, the committee said.

The committee noted that 62,435 people are sheltering in 136 temporary camps as of Sept. 2.

Among those effected, about 50,000 were displaced as a result of the flood caused by a dam breach near a small town of Swar in Bago region, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) northeast of Yangon on August 29.

Seven people were reportedly killed as the dam breach flooded 85 villages in the area.

Myanmar is annually hit by serve flooding during the rainy season that results in casualties and damage to farmlands.


