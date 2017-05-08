Three PKK terrorists neutralized in SE Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
Security sources told Anadolu Agency that the three PKK terrorists were spotted by an armed drone as they tried to plant a roadside bomb.
The terrorists were neutralized by an armored Cobra vehicle and an armed drone.
Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people.
Separately a PKK suspect, Cuneyt K., was arrested in the northwestern province of Edirne.
The suspect is believed to be a senior France-based PKK operative.
He was arrested in a joint operation by counterterrorism police and Turkish intelligence at a border gate on the Turkish-Greek frontier.
