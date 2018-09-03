US envoy slams Palestinian Authority

World Bulletin / News Desk
This came in an editorial by Greenblatt in Israeli daily newspaper Israel Hayom on Monday.
The U.S. envoy said President Donald Trump wants to make 2018 a “year of peace”, citing the political equation in the region has changed.
He argued that Israel is no longer a common enemy for the Arab world, including the Palestinians.
Greenblatt said that Iran is now the enemy for Arabs and Israel.
“When I visited the region for the first time in 1983, the prevailing situation in the Arab world [with the exception of Egypt] was hostility and war with Israel,” Greenblatt said. “But after 35 years, there is a different reality. In facing the aggressive Iran … most leaders now realize that Israel is not the problem - and that the Jewish state can be part of the solution for them.”
The Palestinian leadership has rejected U.S. mediation since December, when Trump officially recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
