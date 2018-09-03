Inter-Korean talks 'underway' over liaison office

World Bulletin / News Desk
The facility had been expected to start up by the end of August, following an agreement reached between Seoul and Pyongyang during April's first inter-Korean summit in over a decade.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in recently heralded the "opening of an era in which the South and North communicate with each other 24 hours a day, 356 days a year".
However, Seoul's presidential office also said late last month the plan needed to be reviewed amid souring ties between its ally the United States and North Korea.
The South Korean government was specifically worried about U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to cancel Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's scheduled trip to North Korea last week.
But the liaison office's launch appears to be back on track as South Korean President Moon Jae-in has decided to send a special envoy to the North this Wednesday, partly to confirm a date for his planned visit to Pyongyang within this month.
"Consultations are underway between the South and the North now," Unification Ministry spokesman Baik Tae-hyun said at a press conference.
"I want you to understand this not as a delay but something that has not been finalized," he added in comments carried by local news agency Yonhap.
There have been reported concerns that Washington might object to the liaison office if it is deemed to break sanctions on North Korea, especially as Seoul would be supplying the facility with essential equipment and electricity.
However, South Korea's Foreign Ministry insisted last Thursday it does not plan to apply for an exemption because any materials sent to Kaesong would be for the South's use.
