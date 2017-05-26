220 irregular migrants caught across Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkish Coast Guard patrols identified a dinghy carrying 58 irregular migrants off western Izmir province’s Foca district trying to cross to the Greek islands, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.
The migrants include Syrian, Iraqi, Somalian, Eritrean, Afghan, and Bangladeshi nationals.
Separately, 145 migrants -- including women and children -- were caught by gendarmerie forces in the eastern province of Van after illegally entering the country.
Drivers of the five vehicles were arrested for human smuggling charges.
Also, coastal guards held some 17 migrants -- including Yemeni, Iraqi, Syrian, and Iranian nationals -- in the western Mugla province’s Bodrum district while trying to cross to Greece.
Turkey has been a main route for refugees trying to cross to Europe, especially since 2011, the beginning of Syria's civil war.
Among the migrants held in 2017 in Turkey, the majority came from Pakistan -- around 15,000 -- followed by Afghans at around 12,000. Syrians totaled about 10,000.
Turkey has been main route for migrants trying to cross into Europe
Terrorists spotted by drone while planting roadside bomb
Central Bank to take necessary actions to support price stability, bank announces
Consumer price index up from 15.85 percent in previous month, says TurkStat
'We are proposing to trade in our own currencies rather than U.S. dollar', Erdogan says to heads of Turkic Republics
Located in southwestern Mugla province, ancient city prepares for UNESCO tentative list of World Heritage
Turkish president issues statement ahead of new judicial year
Recep Tayyip Erdogan opens mosque in Kyrgyz capital Bishkek
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey 'resolute' in further enhancing ties with Kyrgyzstan
Actions that may harm civilians and disrupt UN-led political process should be avoided, says Foreign Ministry
Turkey is resolved to establish independent economy, says president
Trade deficit of $2.48 billion last month was lowest monthly figure in last 9 years, says minister
Turkish airstrikes hit Yuksekova region of Hakkari province, says local governor
Mevlut Cavusoglu discusses developments in Syria with Syrian Negotiations Commission head Nasr al-Hariri
BIST 100 index goes down 0.60 pct, falling over 500 points from previous close
In next 3 months, some 36 percent payments to go to external creditors, Ministry of Treasury and Finance says