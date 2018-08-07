Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:07, 03 September 2018 Monday
Middle East
13:50, 03 September 2018 Monday

  • Share
Syria tripartite summit ‘step to peace’
Syria tripartite summit ‘step to peace’

Summit will be held in Tehran on September 7 at level of heads of state  

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Monday labeled an upcoming trilateral summit between Iran, Russia and Turkey on Syria as a “step toward peace, security and stability” in the war-torn country. 

The summit is scheduled to be held in Tehran on September 7 at the level of heads of state and foreign ministers as a follow-up to the Astana meeting held in Kazakhstan in mid-March. 

“It is not logical to imagine that the prolonged crisis in Syria would be resolved with a meeting but we believe that the only possible path to this situation is the political solution,” ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said in his weekly press conference. 

The summit is also expected to address the situation in the northwestern Idlib province near Turkish border. 

In April, the leaders of the three countries, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani, met in Ankara to discuss means of resolving the 7-year conflict in Syria. 

The three mediator countries are acting as guarantors of a proposed cease-fire in Syria and have been trying to push peace talks since 2016 to resolve the Syrian conflict. 

Ghasemi said Iranian military advisers will remain in Syria at the request of the Syrian government to continue what he described as fighting “terrorism”. 

Iran and Shia group Hezbollah are strong allies of the Bashar al-Assad regime, whose forces have been fighting opposition groups in a deadly civil war since 2011. 

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people are believed to have been killed and millions more displaced by the conflict. 



Related syria iran Turkey russia
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Muslim player nominated for FIFA award
Muslim player nominated for FIFA award

Salah scored 44 goals in an incredible debut season for Liverpool before being robbed of his chance to make an impression in the Champions League final by an early injury.
US envoy slams Palestinian Authority
US envoy slams Palestinian Authority

Palestinians have rejected U.S. mediation since December, when Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
Lana Del Rey boycott Israeli music festival
Lana Del Rey boycott Israeli music festival

Lana Del Rey among singers to have canceled participation in Meteor Music Festival to be held on Sept. 6- 8
Pentagon moves to scrap 300 million in aid to Pakistan
Pentagon moves to scrap $300 million in aid to Pakistan

The US has been pushing Pakistan to crack down on militant safe havens in the country, and announced a freeze on aid at the beginning of the year that an official said could be worth almost $2 billion.
Former PM al-Maliki says won t run for Iraq premiership
Former PM al-Maliki says won’t run for Iraq premiership

Al-Maliki was elected a prime minister in 2006
Iraqi protesters rally for jobs in Basra
Iraqi protesters rally for jobs in Basra

Basra residents complain that foreign nationals were being employed by domestic energy sector
Iraq says its territory won t be used to attack
Iraq says its territory won’t be used to attack others

Media reports said Iran had provided Iran-affiliated Shia militia in Iraq with ballistic missiles
US sanctions to badly affect Iranian economy
US sanctions to badly affect Iranian economy

Iranian economy is forecast to grow by minus 2.8 percent by end of current Persian year
Iraq s Sadr rejects returning to 'quota' system
Iraq’s Sadr rejects returning to 'quota' system

'We will never go back to sects, corruption, quota system, ethnicity,' Shia politician says
Palestinians decry US decision to end aid for agency
Palestinians decry US decision to end aid for agency

US said it is ending all funding for UN's Palestine refugee agency, UNRWA
US McCain honored in final Capitol visit
US: McCain honored in final Capitol visit

'This is one of the bravest souls our nation has ever produced,' House Speaker Paul Ryan says
Trump rips leak of off the record NAFTA comments
Trump rips leak of off the record NAFTA comments

'At least Canada knows where I stand!' president says
US cuts all funding for UN's Palestine refugee agency
US cuts all funding for UN's Palestine refugee agency

State Department spokeswoman says Washington 'will no longer commit further funding' to UNRWA
US Canada to resume trade talks next week amid impasse
US, Canada to resume trade talks next week amid impasse

'We are confident that a win-win-win deal is possible,' says Canada’s foreign minister
Colombia leads region in number of disappeared
Colombia leads region in number of disappeared

Armed conflict left 80,514 people missing between 1958 and 2018, says National Center for Historical Memory
Court blocks construction of Canada pipeline to Pacific
Court blocks construction of Canada pipeline to Pacific

A Canadian court on Thursday quashed the government's approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline to the Pacific, siding with indigenous people worried about increased tanker traffic harming whales along the coast.

News

220 irregular migrants caught across Turkey
220 irregular migrants caught across Turkey

Three PKK terrorists neutralized in SE Turkey
Three PKK terrorists neutralized in SE Turkey

Turkey’s central bank to support price stability
Turkey s central bank to support price stability

Turkey's manufacturing index at 46.4 points in August
Turkey's manufacturing index at 46 4 points in August

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

Turkey's inflation hits 17.90 percent
Turkey's inflation hits 17 90 percent

3 killed in explosion at munitions plant
3 killed in explosion at munitions plant

Russia to hold military drill in Mediterranean Sea
Russia to hold military drill in Mediterranean Sea

Turkish, Russian ministers discuss regional security
Turkish Russian ministers discuss regional security

Ankara, Moscow mull 'practical actions' in Idlib
Ankara Moscow mull 'practical actions' in Idlib

Russian, Saudi foreign ministers meet in Moscow
Russian Saudi foreign ministers meet in Moscow

Russia: Active phase of SCO’s anti-terror drills start
Russia Active phase of SCO s anti-terror drills start

US sanctions to badly affect Iranian economy
US sanctions to badly affect Iranian economy

France restricts diplomatic travel to Iran
France restricts diplomatic travel to Iran

Iran applies to UN court against US sanctions
Iran applies to UN court against US sanctions

Iran, Russia, Turkey to hold Syria summit next week
Iran Russia Turkey to hold Syria summit next week

Two dead, 241 injured in Iran earthquake
Two dead 241 injured in Iran earthquake

Heater explosion kills 10 in Iran
Heater explosion kills 10 in Iran

Israel may strike Iran targets outside Syria
Israel may strike Iran targets outside Syria

US formulates initial list of chemical weapons facilities in Syria
US formulates initial list of chemical weapons facilities in Syria

1000 Iraqis, Syrians killed by US-led coalition
1000 Iraqis Syrians killed by US-led coalition

Israel will not acknowledge int'l agreements on Syria
Israel will not acknowledge int'l agreements on Syria

YPG/PKK terror group closes 4 Syriac schools in Syria
YPG PKK terror group closes 4 Syriac schools in Syria






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 