Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:07, 03 September 2018 Monday
Europe
14:17, 03 September 2018 Monday

  • Share
British PM's Brexit blueprint blasted by Boris Johnson
British PM's Brexit blueprint blasted by Boris Johnson

Johnson, who resigned as foreign secretary in July over May's proposed future relationship between London and Brussels, launched a fierce broadside at the PM to kick off parliament's return to business after its summer break.

World Bulletin / News Desk

British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit blueprint came under heavy attack on Monday, with pro-Brexit figurehead Boris Johnson calling it a surrender that hands "victory" to EU.

Meanwhile 20 MPs in May's centre-right Conservative Party publically pledged to reject her so-called Chequers plan, which would keep Britain close to the EU on trade.

The unrest comes as parliament returns on Tuesday, with just weeks to go before the mid-October deadline set by London and Brussels to strike a withdrawal agreement.

May's sea of troubles swelled after the EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier  strongly opposed her blueprint, saying it could lead to the downfall of European integration.

Writing in The Daily Telegraph newspaper, Johnson -- the bookmakers' favourite to take over from May -- said Britain has "gone into battle with the white flag fluttering over our leading tank".

"The inevitable outcome is a victory for the EU, with the UK lying flat on the canvas with 12 stars circling symbolically over our semi-conscious head," he said.

Johnson claimed the real "scandal" was "not that we have failed, but that we have not even tried" on Brexit.



Related boris johnson brexit
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Muslim player nominated for FIFA award
Muslim player nominated for FIFA award

Salah scored 44 goals in an incredible debut season for Liverpool before being robbed of his chance to make an impression in the Champions League final by an early injury.
US envoy slams Palestinian Authority
US envoy slams Palestinian Authority

Palestinians have rejected U.S. mediation since December, when Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
Lana Del Rey boycott Israeli music festival
Lana Del Rey boycott Israeli music festival

Lana Del Rey among singers to have canceled participation in Meteor Music Festival to be held on Sept. 6- 8
Pentagon moves to scrap 300 million in aid to Pakistan
Pentagon moves to scrap $300 million in aid to Pakistan

The US has been pushing Pakistan to crack down on militant safe havens in the country, and announced a freeze on aid at the beginning of the year that an official said could be worth almost $2 billion.
Former PM al-Maliki says won t run for Iraq premiership
Former PM al-Maliki says won’t run for Iraq premiership

Al-Maliki was elected a prime minister in 2006
Iraqi protesters rally for jobs in Basra
Iraqi protesters rally for jobs in Basra

Basra residents complain that foreign nationals were being employed by domestic energy sector
Iraq says its territory won t be used to attack
Iraq says its territory won’t be used to attack others

Media reports said Iran had provided Iran-affiliated Shia militia in Iraq with ballistic missiles
US sanctions to badly affect Iranian economy
US sanctions to badly affect Iranian economy

Iranian economy is forecast to grow by minus 2.8 percent by end of current Persian year
Iraq s Sadr rejects returning to 'quota' system
Iraq’s Sadr rejects returning to 'quota' system

'We will never go back to sects, corruption, quota system, ethnicity,' Shia politician says
Palestinians decry US decision to end aid for agency
Palestinians decry US decision to end aid for agency

US said it is ending all funding for UN's Palestine refugee agency, UNRWA
US McCain honored in final Capitol visit
US: McCain honored in final Capitol visit

'This is one of the bravest souls our nation has ever produced,' House Speaker Paul Ryan says
Trump rips leak of off the record NAFTA comments
Trump rips leak of off the record NAFTA comments

'At least Canada knows where I stand!' president says
US cuts all funding for UN's Palestine refugee agency
US cuts all funding for UN's Palestine refugee agency

State Department spokeswoman says Washington 'will no longer commit further funding' to UNRWA
US Canada to resume trade talks next week amid impasse
US, Canada to resume trade talks next week amid impasse

'We are confident that a win-win-win deal is possible,' says Canada’s foreign minister
Colombia leads region in number of disappeared
Colombia leads region in number of disappeared

Armed conflict left 80,514 people missing between 1958 and 2018, says National Center for Historical Memory
Court blocks construction of Canada pipeline to Pacific
Court blocks construction of Canada pipeline to Pacific

A Canadian court on Thursday quashed the government's approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline to the Pacific, siding with indigenous people worried about increased tanker traffic harming whales along the coast.

News

Johnson accused of making ‘hate crime more likely’
Johnson accused of making hate crime more likely

Johnson faces firestorm over Islamophobic remarks
Johnson faces firestorm over Islamophobic remarks

Trump hails Boris Johnson as 'a friend'
Trump hails Boris Johnson as 'a friend'

Britain's Boris Johnson resigns
Britain's Boris Johnson resigns

Boris Johnson's Brexit remarks cause controversy
Boris Johnson's Brexit remarks cause controversy

Britain's Johnson condemns Brexit customs plan
Britain's Johnson condemns Brexit customs plan

Barnier open to brief extension of Brexit talks
Barnier open to brief extension of Brexit talks

Eyeing Brexit, UK foreign secretary starts Europe tour
Eyeing Brexit UK foreign secretary starts Europe tour

EU extraditions to Britain should continue until Brexit
EU extraditions to Britain should continue until Brexit

Risk of no-deal Brexit 'uncomfortably high
Risk of no-deal Brexit 'uncomfortably high

UK Premier May downgrades Brexit department
UK Premier May downgrades Brexit department

UK to refuse Brexit bill without trade deal
UK to refuse Brexit bill without trade deal






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 