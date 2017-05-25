Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:06, 03 September 2018 Monday
Africa
15:50, 03 September 2018 Monday

  • Share
Post-Gaddafi Libya plagued by conflict, political rift
Post-Gaddafi Libya plagued by conflict, political rift

Despite UN’s efforts to promote reconciliation, Libya remains torn between competing seats of power

World Bulletin / News Desk

Seven years since the death of longtime Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, the country remains plagued by dispute and conflict, with the UN struggling to mediate between its rival political camps.

Libya has been in a state of turmoil since a bloody rebellion in early 2011 -- ostensibly part of the "Arab Spring" uprisings -- ended with Gaddafi’s abrupt ouster and death after four decades in power.

- House divided

Currently, two rival seats of power are vying for supremacy: an internationally-recognized national unity government based in Tripoli, and an “interim” government supported by a legislative assembly based in the eastern city of Tobruk.

Headed by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, the Tripoli government was established in early 2016. It came as the result of an agreement signed two months earlier in the Moroccan city of Skhirat between the Tobruk government and the General National Congress (GNC).

Now defunct, the GNC had served as Libya’s first post-Gaddafi legislative assembly. With its members elected by popular vote in July 2012, it assumed power from a transitional government one month later.

The GNC was formally dissolved in mid-2014.

Libya’s second seat of government -- based in the northeastern city of Al-Bayda near Tobruk and led by PM Abdullah al-Thinni -- is affiliated with strongman Khalifa Haftar, who was appointed “army commander” by the Tobruk assembly in 2015.

Fiercely opposed to the country’s Islamic-leaning political current, Haftar is said to enjoy the support of both neighboring Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

- Peace efforts

Late last year, on the sidelines of a UN General Assembly meeting in New York, UN envoy to Libya Ghasan Salame unveiled an updated version of a political “roadmap” for Libya’s future, a first draft of which had been proposed at the Skhirat talks.

The roadmap calls for presidential and parliamentary elections within one year and -- eventually -- holding a popular referendum on a new constitution. 

“The action plan was not designed by me, but by the Libyans,” Salame was quoted as saying at the time. “They want an inclusive process; a way forward, which clearly defines stages and objectives.”

In the months that followed, Salame toured Libya to promote his plan, making stops in Tripoli, Benghazi and Misurata.

Paris, meanwhile, in an effort to break the logjam, hosted an international conference in May attended by al-Sarraj, Haftar, and Aguila Saleh (speaker of the Tobruk assembly), and a number of other Libyan officials.

The event was also attended by representatives from 19 countries, including the UN Security Council’s five permanent members, Turkey, Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, the UAE, Qatar and Kuwait.

The conference concluded with a final communique, known as the “Paris Declaration”, in which Libya’s rival political camps agreed -- in principle at least -- to establish a political framework with a view to holding elections in December of this year.

The eight-point document also called for the unification of Libya’s central bank, the establishment of a unified national army and the adoption of new electoral laws.

- Ongoing conflict

More than three months since the Paris Declaration, however, Libya’s two main political camps remain locked in conflict.

Haftar’s forces, fighting on behalf of the Al-Bayda government, currently control the eastern part of the country, including Tobruk, Benghazi and Derna.

In June, Haftar’s forces retook the oil-rich cities of Sidra and Ras Lanuf -- both of which are located in Libya’s strategic oil crescent region -- after forces led by Ibrahim Jadhran, a former commander of Libya’s Petroleum Defense Guards, briefly captured them.

Accounting for an estimated 80 percent of Libya’s total oil production, the oil crescent stretches from Ras Lanuf in the east to the north-central city of Sirte and down to the southern Jufra district. 

Meanwhile, forces loyal to the Tripoli-based unity government -- including the Misrata Brigades and some Tuareg militias -- remain in control of most of the country’s western and northwestern regions.

The GNC, meanwhile, along with the affiliated National Salvation Government led by Khalif al-Ghawil, still maintains a limited military presence in Tripoli despite the expiry of its mandate in 2014.



Related libya
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Muslim player nominated for FIFA award
Muslim player nominated for FIFA award

Salah scored 44 goals in an incredible debut season for Liverpool before being robbed of his chance to make an impression in the Champions League final by an early injury.
US envoy slams Palestinian Authority
US envoy slams Palestinian Authority

Palestinians have rejected U.S. mediation since December, when Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
Lana Del Rey boycott Israeli music festival
Lana Del Rey boycott Israeli music festival

Lana Del Rey among singers to have canceled participation in Meteor Music Festival to be held on Sept. 6- 8
Pentagon moves to scrap 300 million in aid to Pakistan
Pentagon moves to scrap $300 million in aid to Pakistan

The US has been pushing Pakistan to crack down on militant safe havens in the country, and announced a freeze on aid at the beginning of the year that an official said could be worth almost $2 billion.
Former PM al-Maliki says won t run for Iraq premiership
Former PM al-Maliki says won’t run for Iraq premiership

Al-Maliki was elected a prime minister in 2006
Iraqi protesters rally for jobs in Basra
Iraqi protesters rally for jobs in Basra

Basra residents complain that foreign nationals were being employed by domestic energy sector
Iraq says its territory won t be used to attack
Iraq says its territory won’t be used to attack others

Media reports said Iran had provided Iran-affiliated Shia militia in Iraq with ballistic missiles
US sanctions to badly affect Iranian economy
US sanctions to badly affect Iranian economy

Iranian economy is forecast to grow by minus 2.8 percent by end of current Persian year
Iraq s Sadr rejects returning to 'quota' system
Iraq’s Sadr rejects returning to 'quota' system

'We will never go back to sects, corruption, quota system, ethnicity,' Shia politician says
Palestinians decry US decision to end aid for agency
Palestinians decry US decision to end aid for agency

US said it is ending all funding for UN's Palestine refugee agency, UNRWA
US McCain honored in final Capitol visit
US: McCain honored in final Capitol visit

'This is one of the bravest souls our nation has ever produced,' House Speaker Paul Ryan says
Trump rips leak of off the record NAFTA comments
Trump rips leak of off the record NAFTA comments

'At least Canada knows where I stand!' president says
US cuts all funding for UN's Palestine refugee agency
US cuts all funding for UN's Palestine refugee agency

State Department spokeswoman says Washington 'will no longer commit further funding' to UNRWA
US Canada to resume trade talks next week amid impasse
US, Canada to resume trade talks next week amid impasse

'We are confident that a win-win-win deal is possible,' says Canada’s foreign minister
Colombia leads region in number of disappeared
Colombia leads region in number of disappeared

Armed conflict left 80,514 people missing between 1958 and 2018, says National Center for Historical Memory
Court blocks construction of Canada pipeline to Pacific
Court blocks construction of Canada pipeline to Pacific

A Canadian court on Thursday quashed the government's approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline to the Pacific, siding with indigenous people worried about increased tanker traffic harming whales along the coast.

News

Turkey expresses concern over militia clashes in Libya
Turkey expresses concern over militia clashes in Libya

27 dead after days of clashes near Libya capital
27 dead after days of clashes near Libya capital

5 killed in militia fighting in Libyan capital
5 killed in militia fighting in Libyan capital

Turkey condemns deadly terrorist attack in Libya
Turkey condemns deadly terrorist attack in Libya

UN calls on Libya to crack down on militias
UN calls on Libya to crack down on militias

Libyan MP hurt as shots fired in row outside parliament
Libyan MP hurt as shots fired in row outside parliament






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 