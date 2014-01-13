Israel may strike Iran targets outside Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman on Monday hinted that Israel could strike Iranian targets outside Syria.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority quoted Lieberman as saying: “We aren’t limiting ourselves to Syria. That should be clear.”

Speaking at a conference in Jerusalem, the hardline defense minister did not elaborate on the nature of the Iranian targets that Israel might attack.

In recent months, Israel has admitted to striking a number of Iranian targets inside Syrian territory