Coronavirus death toll in Africa tops 52,000

Coronavirus deaths in Africa are now over 52,000, the Africa CDC said in an update on Wednesday.

A total of 316 more fatalities were reported over the past day, raising the death toll to 52,231, while infections shot up by 13,366 to reach 2,184,209, according to latest data.

While the number of recoveries has reached 1,853,263, active COVID-19 cases on the continent stand at 330,946.

Southern Africa, with 890,100 cases and 23,300 deaths, is the worst-hit region on the continent.

However, it also has the highest number of recoveries at 811,800.

Some 749,200 cases have been reported in North Africa, 272,700 in East Africa, 206,300 in West Africa, and 65,800 in Central Africa.

The virus has killed at least 19,600 lives in North Africa, 5,200 in East Africa, 2,900 in West Africa, and 1,200 in Central Africa, according to the Africa CDC.

AA

Last Mod: 02 Aralık 2020, 13:26