Former al-Shabaab spokesman arrested in SW Somalia

A former al-Shabaab spokesman has been arrested in southwestern Somalia, an official said.

Mukhtar Robow, also known as Abu Mansor, was arrested by Somali and Ethiopian troops in a joint operation in the city of Baidoa, said a senior government official on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Somali Internal Security Ministry confirmed the arrest of former al-Shabaab spokesman in a statement.

“On Thursday, our security forces have arrested Mukhtar Robow in Baidoa, where he was working to organize unlawful militias that risk the security of the town,” the statement said.

Robow was a presidential candidate for the South West State election scheduled for Dec. 5. However, the country’s election commission postponed the polls on Dec. 1 for the third time.

Angry protesters took to the streets in Baidoa and widespread civil unrest broke out after the arrest of former al-Shabaab deputy leader, according to local media.