Libya: Legal Committee set up for 2021 election

The UN mission in Libya announced the formation of a legal committee consisting of members of the Libyan Forum for Political Dialogue, which will work on the necessary arrangements for the elections in the country.

The elections in Libya are scheduled for Dec. 24, 2021.

The first meeting of the legal committee will be held virtually on Dec. 21, the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said.

The committee, which will work to prepare the legal and constitutional basis for the elections, consists of 17 members, Mohammed Erraid, a member of the Libyan Forum for Political Dialogue, told Anadolu Agency.

He said that the legal committee will work in cooperation with the committees formed by the House of Representatives and the Supreme Council of the Libyan State.

The first round of the UN-led forum, held in Tunisia on Nov. 9-15 and attended by 75 people representing different parts of Libya, decided to hold general elections in Libya on Dec. 24, 2021.

