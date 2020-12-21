Morocco suspends flights with UK over virus variant

Morocco has suspended all flights to and from the United Kingdom until further notice amid the emergence of a new coronavirus strain.

Royal Air Maroc, the country’s national carrier, said the flight suspension was taken upon a decision by the Moroccan government.

Morocco became the third Arab country to suspend flights with the UK after Kuwait and Saudi Arabia amid fears of the new virus strain.

Last week, the United Kingdom announced a fast-spreading new strain of the coronavirus, pushing several European countries to suspend travels to and from the UK.

The World Health Organization requested the countries to redouble its health measures in the wake of the new fast-spreading strain.

AA