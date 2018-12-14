Nigeria buries 23 soldiers killed in Boko Haram attack

Nigerian Army on Friday buried officers and soldiers, who were killed in a Boko Haram attack on a military base in northeast Borno State last month, an official said.

The army personnel were buried in a solemn ceremony at an army cemetery in northeastern Maiduguri, provincial capital of Borno and epicentre of Boko Haram insurgency.

Maj. Gen. Benson Akinroluyo, commander of the counter-insurgency operations, said the military lost "valuable equipment and best officers and soldiers" in the attack.

On Nov. 18, Boko Haram attacked the army battalion, located in northeastern Metele town, killing scores of soldiers. Nigerian army put the death toll at 23, whereas local media claimed more than 100 soldiers were killed in the attack

The attack drew widespread condemnations in the country as the military could not immediately provide details of the incident and cited military procedure and protocol as reason for the delay.

Boko Haram has recently stepped up attacks in volatile northeastern region, mainly targeting military bases. At least six military installations have been attacked by the insurgents between July and November.