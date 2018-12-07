Nigeria issues fresh firecracker ban ahead of holidays

Nigerian authorities are banning the sale and use of firecrackers and other explosive toys as the holidays approach, fearing they might be mistaken for terror attacks or used for robberies.

Tyopev Terna, police spokesman in central Nigeria Plateau, said in a statement on Friday that authorities are disappointed at the indiscriminate purchase and use of explosives and fireworks in the area.

With it being the latest ban on the devices, Terna’s statement came days after states across Nigeria’s southwest restated an official ban on them ahead of Christmas and New Year -- the time of the year when children and teenagers often use fireworks.

"The ban on the sale and use of explosives and fireworks is still in force in Plateau State.

"Consequently, our personnel have been directed to arrest both the sellers and the users of these objects without delay when found, and anyone arrested will face the wrath of the law," according to the spokesman.

He added: “The Police Command therefore advises parents and guardians to prevail on their children and wards to desist from this act that distracts the alertness of all law abiding citizens.”

Nigeria is dogged by twin menaces of terrorism and armed robberies -- among other crimes -- and authorities fear that criminals may cash in on the use of fireworks by children during yuletide to rob people or launch terrorist attacks.