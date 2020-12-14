Over 2M COVID-19 patients recover in Africa

The total number of recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Africa has topped two million, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Monday.

The total number of cases on the continent surpassed 2.3 million, while the death toll rose to 56,337, it said.

By region, Southern Africa leads with 967,747 cases and 25,018 deaths. However, it also has the most recoveries that currently stand at 849,379. North Africa recorded 826,425 cases, East Africa 297,888, West Africa 218,422, while Central Africa registered 68,612 virus cases.

South Africa, the worst-hit country on the continent, recorded 7,999 new cases on Sunday after testing 39,423 samples, bringing the total number of infections to 860,964, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

Eswatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini died of COVID-19, the government announced early Monday. He was airlifted to neighboring South Africa about two weeks ago after testing positive for COVID-19.

