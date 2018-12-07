Sudanese government, rebel groups to resume peace talks

The Sudanese government and two Darfur-based rebel movements signed an agreement Thursday in Berlin to resume peace talks.

The parties agreed to resume negotiations in Qatar in January, the German Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass welcomed the development, saying it was an important step that paved the way for peace in Sudan.

Since 2003, the Darfur region of western Sudan has been the scene of sporadic fighting between the Khartoum government and three separate rebel movements.

According to UN figures, the conflict has left as many as 300,000 people dead and an estimated 2.5 million others displaced.

The Sudanese government rejects the figures, saying the death toll does not exceed 10,000.