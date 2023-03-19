Canada visa for earthquake victims

Canadian Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser and Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra announced that the government will process applications for temporary and permanent residence, including refugee resettlement applications, from people affected by the devastating earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş on February 6.

In this context, Minister Fraser and Minister Alghabra announced that steps will be taken to make it easier for Turkish and Syrian citizens who are still in Canada but whose visas have expired, to extend their stay.

Those who will apply to come to Canada from Turkey and Turkish citizens who are still in Canada but whose visa period has expired will be able to start making their applications in accordance with the provisions regarding visa priority and ease as of March 29, 2023.

"Our government is always ready to support those in need"

In the joint statement of Minister Fraser and Minister Alghabra, it was noted:

"Effective from March 29, 2023, we will waive the passport or travel document requirement and the fees paid for these documents, bearing in mind that permanent residency applicants have lost their travel documents due to earthquakes. These new measures are intended to prioritize overseas applications of those personally affected by the earthquakes. It is based on ongoing studies. New and existing temporary residence applications and permanent residence applications, including refugee resettlement applications, are processed with priority."

Minister Fraser said, "Canada is determined to provide assistance to those affected by devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Our government will always be ready to respond to emerging international crises and support those in need."

Meanwhile, Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said in a statement that they continued their commitment to support the citizens of Turkey and Syria who were affected by the earthquakes.

"We know that many Canadians have family members affected by the earthquakes, and today's measures should comfort these Canadians. With these new measures, we hope to alleviate the difficulties they are currently facing. We understand the difficulties faced by those affected by this tragedy and are committed to providing support and assistance at this difficult time."