Explosion panic in Washington DC... Breaking News....

The sound of a big explosion occurred in Washington DC, the capital of the United States (USA).

The explosion was heard from the White House.

Turkish journalists announced the breaking news one after another on Twitter.

The sound of a huge explosion was heard in the area surrounding Washington DC as the US military conducted air defence drills, reports say.

City of Annapolis Office of Emergency Management said an authorised Department of Defence flight caused the sound, heard just after 8pm local time.

The authority said: "The loud boom that was heard across the DMV area was caused by an authorized DOD flight.

"This flight caused a sonic boom."

Residents in nearby Maryland and Virginia all reported hearing a large explosion - which sparked huge panic.

People in both Annapolis and Dale City, Virginia, which are around 60 miles apart, both reported a strange sound.

One eyewitness said of the panic:

I see the whole area now there is no smoke etc.

The sound of the explosion reminded me of the night of July 15th. It was like sonic booms.

Notifications are coming from a very wide area -our house, the glass frame shook-

Not an earthquake

Jet planes?

They know that the sound barrier cannot be breached in residential areas…

There is no situation in fire brigade, ambulance traffic

Meteor fell - some say.

Approaching half an hour

Someone in a place like Washington is expected to make a statement.

A reporter:

An emergency support exercise was held for the F-16 fleet over the sea. They were allowed to go above the speed of sound. Sound it…. says

We marked Washington on the map. They flew over the sea.

If true…

"THERE IS NO THREAT AT THIS TIME"

A spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security said: "We are aware of reports from communities throughout the National Capital Region of a loud “boom” this afternoon. There is no threat at this time."

The city of Bowie, Maryland, added: "We have confirmed that the loud boom heard in Bowie was a sonic boom from a plane out of Joint Base Andrews."

THE REASON OF THE EXPLOSION EXPLAINED

It was stated that the explosion sound was caused by the supersonic sound of the F-16 fighter plane.

