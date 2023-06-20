Has Hamish Harding been found?

Hamish Harding has disappeared. The small submarine he was on vanished in an instant. The whereabouts of the ship, which includes the British businessman, billionaire Harding, is unknown.

FOUND HAMISH HARDING?

Boston Coast Guard teams reported that the submarine used for touristic purposes was lost in the Atlantic Ocean. Crews started work to find the missing submarine. In the post made on the Twitter account of the US Coast Guard, it was announced that there were 5 people on the submarine.

NO NEWS FOR A LONG TIME

Pointing out that the communication with the 6.4-meter-long submarine was interrupted 1 hour and 45 minutes after the dive, it was stated that the last signal was received on Sunday morning, so the submarine has been missing for more than 24 hours. While teams from the USA and Canada participate in the search for the submarine, searches continue from the air and from the sea.

INSIDE THE BRITISH BILLIONARD

Brian Szasz, stepson of billionaire Hamish Harding, the British owner of Action Aviation, serving in the aviation industry, shared on his Facebook account that his father was in the vehicle that landed on the Titanic, and asked everyone to pray. Later, Szasz deleted the said post and said, "My mother asked me to delete my post and other related posts for privacy reasons. Thank you for your support."

LAST SHARE LEFT BEHIND

Action Aviation's pre-event Twitter account said, "The submarine has sailed successfully, Hamish is diving right now." had shared.

THEY PAY 250 THOUSAND DOLLARS

Small submarines often offer tourists a diving experience to show the remains of the Titanic, while tourists pay tens of thousands of dollars for it. Those who want to experience the Titanic with the submarine of the US-based company "OceanGate Expeditions" give 250 thousand dollars per seat.