Jack Teixeira detained

It was reported that Jack Teixeira, a member of the intelligence wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, who disclosed military information of the US army on the Internet, was detained.

WHO IS JACK TEIXEIRA?

Jack Teixeira is a 21-year-old American soldier serving in the national guard in the US army.

"Today, the Department of Justice has detained Jack Teixeira, an employee of the United States Air Force National Guard, in connection with an investigation into the alleged unauthorized extraction, storage, and transmission of classified national defense information," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a press release. used the phrase.

Stating that the detention, carried out by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and law enforcement officers, ended "without incident", Garland stated that the case will be heard in Massachusetts District Court.

Garland thanked the FBI, Department of Justice prosecutors and the Department of Defense for their "hard work on the case," noting that the investigation is ongoing.

WHAT IS JACK TEIXEIRA CHARGED OF?

In the research conducted by the New York Times (NYT), it was stated that 21-year-old Teixerira, who was understood to be the leader of an online group, shared information about the US army in this group.

It was noted that the documents leaked to the Internet included information about potential vulnerabilities in the defense of Ukraine, which is at war with Russia, and the number of UK special forces allegedly active in the country.

The leak was first revealed when some members of the group posted parts of the documents on a public online forum.

Expressing that he was "concerned" about the leaks that had shaken the Pentagon earlier, US President Joe Biden told reporters during his visit to Dublin, "As you know, a full-blown investigation is underway with the intelligence community and the Justice Department and they are nearing the conclusion." he said.