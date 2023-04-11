Knife attack on mosque imam in New Jersey

Man arrested for allegedly stabbing imam at mosque in New Jersey Authorities said the 65-year-old victim's injuries were "not fatal".

A man who allegedly stabbed an imam at a mosque in New Jersey was charged with attempted murder in the first degree...

WHO IS SHERIFF ZORBA?

According to a statement from Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes, 32-year-old suspect Sheriff Zorba was neutralized by the congregation after he allegedly attacked a man at the Omar Mosque in Paterson on Sunday morning.

Prosecutors said the victim, a 65-year-old male, was hospitalized to be treated for non-fatal stab wounds. Paterson Ward 6 Councilor Al Abdel-aziz identified the victim as Imam Sayed Elnakib.

"While it is unclear what motivated the attacker, it cannot justify any form of violence, especially in a sacred space," Abdel-aziz said on Facebook on Sunday.

"It is important that we come together as a community to support each other and to condemn all forms of hatred and violence. I invite everyone to reach out to each other for comfort and support and to work to create a safe and welcoming environment for people." All those who enter your mosque,” he said. "With love, understanding and respect, I am confident that our entire community will come out of this stronger than ever."

Prosecutors said Zorba was charged with first-degree attempted murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an illegal purpose, and fourth-degree illegal possession of a weapon. He will appear in court Monday afternoon.