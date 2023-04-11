Knife attack on mosque imam in New Jersey

The imam of a mosque in Paterson, New Jersey, was attacked with a knife during morning prayers. The attacker, 32-year-old Sheriff Zorba, was caught by the mosque community. Zorba was arrested by the court he was brought to.

Knife attack on mosque imam in New Jersey

Man arrested for allegedly stabbing imam at mosque in New Jersey Authorities said the 65-year-old victim's injuries were "not fatal".

A man who allegedly stabbed an imam at a mosque in New Jersey was charged with attempted murder in the first degree... A man who allegedly stabbed an imam at a mosque in New Jersey faces charges, including attempted murder.

WHO IS SHERIFF ZORBA?

According to a statement from Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes, 32-year-old suspect Sheriff Zorba was neutralized by the congregation after he allegedly attacked a man at the Omar Mosque in Paterson on Sunday morning.

Prosecutors said the victim, a 65-year-old male, was hospitalized to be treated for non-fatal stab wounds. Paterson Ward 6 Councilor Al Abdel-aziz identified the victim as Imam Sayed Elnakib.

"While it is unclear what motivated the attacker, it cannot justify any form of violence, especially in a sacred space," Abdel-aziz said on Facebook on Sunday.

"It is important that we come together as a community to support each other and to condemn all forms of hatred and violence. I invite everyone to reach out to each other for comfort and support and to work to create a safe and welcoming environment for people." All those who enter your mosque,” he said. "With love, understanding and respect, I am confident that our entire community will come out of this stronger than ever."

Prosecutors said Zorba was charged with first-degree attempted murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an illegal purpose, and fourth-degree illegal possession of a weapon. He will appear in court Monday afternoon.

YORUM EKLE
Gönder