Trump back in US after thorny G20 summit, China talks

The end of Trump's latest tense foray into international diplomacy comes as America prepares to say a final farewell to former president George H.W. Bush, who died on Friday at the age of 94.

US President Donald Trump returned home early Sunday from Argentina, where he reached a ceasefire in a trade war with China but snubbed action on climate change and other trade disputes at the Group of 20 summit.

Bush's death may offer Trump a temporary political respite -- lawmakers are reportedly discussing a stopgap budget bill that would push back a potential government shutdown until after Bush's funeral services.

On Air Force One, Trump told reporters he would "absolutely consider it and probably" accept such a measure.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping brokered a trade deal of sorts over steaks and Argentine wine in Buenos Aires, agreeing to suspend any new tariffs while new negotiations are pursued.

But a summit-ending statement from the G20 reiterated that the United States has rejected a global agreement on climate change, and omitted pledges to combat protectionism that were a mainstay of the world's leading economies in the pre-Trump era.

