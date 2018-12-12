Trump vows to rid Syria of Daesh in one month

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Daesh terrorists will be eliminated from the areas they control in Syria within a month.

"We've done a very, very major job on ISIS. There are very few of 'em left in that area of the world," Trump said, referring to Daesh. "Within another 30 days, there won't be any of them left."

Trump made the comments as he signed into law the Iraq and Syria Genocide Accountability Bill, which seeks to hold Daesh accountable for the crimes it committed against religious and ethnic communities in Iraq and Syria and provide assistance to the persecuted groups.

U.S.-backed forces are currently fighting Daesh in the last remaining pocket it controls in eastern Syria.