White House chief of staff to leave office end of 2018

White House chief of staff will leave the office at the end of 2018, the U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday.

"John Kelly will be leaving at the end of the year," Trump told press members.

Confirming Kelly's exit, Trump praised him and appreciated his service.

"He’s a great guy... We’ll be announcing who will be taking John’s place... I’ll be announcing that over the next day or two," Trump remarked.

Meanwhile, the U.S. press claimed that Nicholas Ayers -- chief of staff to vice-president Mike Pence -- will be appointed to this position.